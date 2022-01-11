World records more than 3 million cases of covid in one day and sets new record

WASHINGTON – Amidst the proliferation of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world recorded for the first time more than 3 million cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours. It is the 4th daily record of new infections in the last 8 days.

There were 3.28 million new cases on Monday, 10, according to data compiled and released this Tuesday, 11, by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

THE new record of infected was again driven by the United States, which recorded 1.48 million cases — a new world record and more than all of Europe and Asia combined.

Europe recorded 991,000 new infections and Asia, 400,000 (1.39 million combined). The continents have 748 million and 4.6 billion inhabitants, respectively, against 332 million in the US.

The USA, with 1.48 million infected, Spain, with 292,000, India, with 168,000, the United Kingdom: with 143,000, and Italy, with 117,000, are the record countries for infections.

Before the current wave, the record for new infections in the world was 905,000 cases in 24 hours, recorded on April 25, 2021, amid the health collapse in India caused by the delta variant.

deaths by covid

despite the explosion in the number of infected in the world, the number of deaths is not growing at the same rate.

6,400 deaths were officially recorded across the planet in the last 24 hours, and the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is at 6,300 – the same level as in October 2020.

The average is even below the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7,100).

The record for deaths in 1 day in the world remains from January 20, 2021 (18 thousand), a day that also marks the record in the USA (4.4 thousand).

The US is the country with the most deaths, with 1,906, followed by Russia with 726, France with 280, India with 277 and Italy with 227.

US breaks hospitalization record

At Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States hit a new peak of 132,646, according to a Reuters tally on Monday, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Hospitalizations have been rising steadily since December, doubling in the past three weeks as the Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and the capital Washington have all reported record levels of hospitalized Covid-19 patients recently, according to the Reuters analysis. .

While potentially less serious, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the variant could overwhelm hospitals, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to cope with the surge in patients amid staff shortages.