Xbox boss fires: “We’ve changed the way we do certain things with Activision”

Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, spoke as part of a new interview with The New York Times, in which he gave his thoughts on recent allegations at Activision Blizzard, admitting that the Xbox’s relationship with the company has changed – “and they are aware of it”.

In November, Spencer told his team that he was “disturbed and deeply disturbed by the horrific events and actions” at Activision Blizzard, following allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. Reportedly, he told staff that Xbox was evaluating its relationship with the company as a result.

Today, he confirmed that some changes have been implemented. Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

“Ever I feel sorry for peoples who work on any team, my own teams, other teams. I think people should feel safe and included in whatever workplace they are in. I’ve been in this industry long enough to perhaps feel more ownership of what’s happening in the video game space. and I stay sad and disgusted when I hear about work environments that cause so much anguish and destruction to individuals and teams…” “The work that we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something I’m obviously not going to talk about publicly. We’ve changed the way we do certain things with them, and they’re aware of that, it’s not, for us as Xbox, about shaming other companies. Xbox history is not flawless.”

Spencer went on to discuss the topic in more depth, enthusing that “Any of the partners out there, if I can learn from them or can help with the journey that we’ve been on at Xbox, sharing what we’ve done and what we’ve built, I’d rather do it.” that than getting on any kind of finger wagging other companies out there.”

“I think the first thing we need to do is make people feel like they can report and talk about what’s going on. This applies, as I said, to people’s safety. And I have more capacity for that on my own. But I’ll just say that, in general, having open lines of communication where people can report their experiences in our teams should be very important. And to get there, it’s a cultural effort of how do you build that trust so that people feel when they whistle, when they raise their hand on topics that are happening, that are not going to have repercussions. Instead, they will see action. In terms of the work we do with other companies, again, I’d rather help other companies than try to punish. I don’t think my job is to punish other companies.”

What do you think of Phil Spencer’s stance against sexual harassment cases at Activision?

Source