Xiaomi smartphone that charges in 17 minutes is on offer – Tudo em Tecnologia

Known for its high quality products, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone in 2021. The model highlights its high quality screen, competent processor and a battery that charges in an incredible 17 minutes. And today, it has a special discount, leaving R$ 2682 in up to 6 interest-free installments.

For those who don’t remember, the device includes a super 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W charging. Thus, it is an excellent option for those who need to use their smartphone for long hours. In addition, the IP53 construction protects the device from splashing water.

The display of the Xiaomi 11T Pro has 6.67 inches and AMOLED technology. As a result, it reproduces more vivid colors and a good level of brightness. There’s also a Snapdragon 888 chip capable of running games without lag and a super 108MP camera on the back.

Screen: 6.67″ Flat AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution / 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Back camera: 108MP, 8MP and 5MP

Frontal camera: 16MP

Drums: 5,000 mAh

System: Android 11

Others: IP53 rated, Side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC

In a special offer on AliExpress, the Xiaomi 11T Pro costs BRL 2682 in up to 6 interest-free installments: