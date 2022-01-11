XP: total assets under custody up 23% in the 4th quarter of 2021; credit portfolio grows 164%

With a net funding equivalent to BRL 13.6 billion per month – or BRL 41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, when adjusted for concentrated custody transfers – XP Inc. (XPBR31) reached a total value of Assets Under Custody (Assets Under Custody, or AUC) of R$815 billion as of December 31.

Despite the adjusted funding having been below the R$ 47 billion recorded in the third quarter of the year, the result showed, according to the company, a resilience of the network of investment advisors (AAIs) in moments of uncertainty in the macroeconomic scenario. This is what XP’s operational preview for the fourth quarter showed on Tuesday (11).

AUC grew 23% in the fourth quarter year-over-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter. According to the company, the growth on an annual basis reflects a net funding of R$ 230 billion and a market devaluation of R$ 75 billion.

Year-to-date, total net inflow was R$230 billion, an increase of 16% year on year, while total net inflow adjusted by concentrated custody was R$176 billion, or R$14.7 billion per month – a growth of 25% year on year.

In the last quarter, XP’s active customer base grew 23% compared to the same period in 2020 and 4% compared to the third quarter, totaling 3.4 million. Average monthly customer additions dropped 23%, from 52,000 in September to 40,000 in December.

According to XP, the result was mainly impacted by a lower activation in Clear, “given the weak momentum in the stock market”.

A total of 1,106 investment advisers were added to XP’s network in the fourth quarter, down 7% from the same period last year. In 2021, entry was 4,409 AAIs, up from 3,724 in 2020 – an increase of 18%.

The average daily retail trade (DAT) was 2.5 million in the quarter, down 5% from the quarterly comparison, reflecting a more challenging scenario for equities.

In 2021, DAT was 2.7 million, up from 2.4 million in 2020, given a greater number of customers trading stocks and futures, particularly in the first quarter of last year.

credit portfolio

Banco XP’s loan portfolio reached R$10.2 billion on December 31, an increase of 18% in the quarter and 164% over the same period in 2020. duration of the portfolio is 3.3 years, with zero delinquency of more than 90 days.

XP also reached R$4.4 billion in TPV (Total Purchased Value) of credit cards in the quarter, a growth of 35% compared to the third quarter.

At the beginning of December, the company expanded the base of customers eligible for credit cards, reducing the minimum investment amount to R$ 5 thousand in the XP brand.

The group reached an NPS of 76 points in December 2021, up from 77 points in September. The acronym for “Net Promoter Score“, the methodology measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products and services. The calculation reflects the average of responses over the previous six months.

The information presented is preliminary, unaudited and subject to review.

