XP’s graphics portfolio maintains recommended names for the week; Vale and Petrobras are on the list

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

After changing virtually every name in the last week, XP has chosen to keep the “Top Picks” graphical analysis portfolio for the week through January 14th.

As a result, the actions of Cyrela (CYRE3), Fleury (FLRY3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) remain recommended.

According to Gilberto Coelho, Giba, the technical analyst responsible for the portfolio, the developer and builder Cyrela ended last week with an upturn, respecting the R$13.16 level. According to him, the action can peak at R$ 15.15 or R$ 17.00.

In the case of Fleury, the shares closed Friday with two bullish candles in a row, leaving support at R$15.85 and targeting R$18.15 or R$19.75.

An upward trend is still seen in the shares of Vale and Petrobras PN, according to Giba, with projections of R$30.10 to R$33.00 and from R$88.00 to R$100.00, respectively.

Finally, the analyst assesses that Gerdau’s share remains above the 200-day average, projecting a price between R$30.45 and R$34.00.

Published weekly, the Top Picks XP portfolio is made up of five assets, each with a weight of 20%. The selection seeks short-term returns, aligning the flow and movement of shares to the political and macroeconomic scenario.

Giba calculates the return on the portfolio by entering the shares at the Friday auction. The objective is for the average return on assets to exceed the Ibovespa by the end of the week.

Check out the recommendations for this week below:

Company ticker Weight Cyrela CYRE3 20% Fleury FLRY3 20% Gerdau GGBR4 20% Petrobras PN PETR4 20% OK VALE3 20%

Performance

Last week, the “Top Picks” portfolio had losses of 2.4% (according to last Friday’s closing price), while the Ibovespa ended the period down by around 2%.

In the week ended January 7, the biggest drops came from Cyrela’s shares, with losses of 11.53%, and Fleury, which fell 7.84%.

The increases came from the shares of Vale, up 7.75%, and Gerdau, which rose 0.62%.

In 2021, the “Top Picks” portfolio fell by 14.79%, while the B3 benchmark ended the year down by 14.82%.

