Zema criticizes environmentalists: ‘Are you protecting or harming nature?’ – General

Zema criticized environmentalists this Monday (10) (photo: Denys Lacerda/EM/DA Press)

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), criticized environmentalists against the construction of hydroelectric dams such as the Belo Monte, in Par, and Santo Antnio, in Rondnia. In the vicinity of Capitlio, in the southwest of the state, to see up close the consequences of the accident that killed 10 people in a canyon of Lake Furnas, Zema said, this Monday (1/10), that Brazil “lacks “.”We had to turn on all the thermoelectric plants in Brazil in September, October and November, because we don’t have enough energy generation for the demand we have. Much of this is due to, in the past, environmentalists, in a way that I consider wrong, to have condemned construction of dams such as Belo Monte and Santo Antnio, which today produce a fraction of the energy they could produce”, he said, during a press conference in São João Batista do Glria, a municipality close to Capitlio.

Then came the strongest criticism of environmentalists: “We serve environmentalists and, now, the thermoelectric plants are connected. So, I ask: are these environmentalists protecting or damaging nature? Because today Brazil is a country that depends on burning fuel fossil fuel to produce the electrical energy it needs”, he said.

Zema addressed the issue when asked about a possible relationship between the fall of the rock that hit the Jesus boat on Saturday (8/1) and the low level of the Furnas dam. Data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) indicate that, yesterday, the lake was filled with only 38.88% of its useful volume.

The governor said he had already “lost the count” of meetings with representatives of the ONS, Furnas and the Ministry of Mines and Energy to deal with the Furnas level.

“We’ve been working hard to raise the reservoir’s level again, to provide not only tourism, but other activities. I’ve already been with fish farmers who were affected [pela baixa do nvel do lago de Furnas]”, he assured.

Authorities promise investigation

In order to understand the reasons for the detachment of the stone from the rocky wall that surrounds the waters, the Brazilian Navy opened an inquiry. At the same time, the state Civil Police is carrying out an investigation in order to find out if there was any influence outside of nature.

What is known, however, is that the fall of the rock was facilitated by the action of rainwater, which insists on falling on Minas Gerais at the beginning of the year. The storms, combined with the steep slope, contributed to the rock toppling over.

“The fracture that caused that block to fall is already old. It develops over time and increases the space a lot because of the rain. The water, unfortunately, does not bring many benefits. It permeates and increases the pressure on the walls, causing the fracture to widen more and more, until the rock faces lose contact, culminating in the loss of strength of the soft rock”, he explained yesterday, to State of Minas, geologist Guilherme de Freitas, specialist in geotechnical engineering and technical director of Geocontrole Brasil, a Portuguese company that researches rocks and minerals in national territory.