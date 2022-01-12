10 years of Pregnant Woman in Taubaté: remember the episode in which the entire country was ‘trolled’ | Paraiba Valley and Region

A fake belly, a printed dress and a lie taken to TV shows marked the story of Maria Verônica Santos, who became known as the “Pregnant Woman of Taubaté”, a story that completes 10 years since the revelation on television, this Tuesday (11). ).

She simulated a pregnancy with quadruplets and began to receive donations, such as diapers, furniture, money and layette for the babies who even had names: Maria Clara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitória. The story told in interviews is that, as she already had a child, the couple formed by the pedagogue and a worker would have financial difficulties to support the family.

With the revelation that everything was a farce, the case passed from the spotlight of the media to that of the police and the judiciary, in addition to gaining recognition as one of the first great memes in the country – which originated the expression “from Taubaté”, in reference to the city ​​of the false pregnant, as a synonym for lie.

Maria Veronica had initially said that she was expecting twins when she found out about the pregnancy, but later she would have discovered that they were actually quadruplets. All the relatives were happy with the arrival of the four girls, the ‘Marias’.

The case began to draw the attention of the local media for being unusual – according to fertility experts, the chance of a quadruple pregnancy is one in 15 million. Discovered by TV shows, she started to be treated as a celebrity when she was invited to tell her story. Veronica even showed the routine and the “difficulties” of doing the chores at home with the belly of “pregnancy”.

The delivery, according to Veronica, was scheduled to take place in the second half of January. However, the police began investigating the case after statements by a doctor who treated the woman in the second half of 2011 and stated that, at the time, she was not pregnant, that is, the story was inconsistent with that of a pregnant woman about to give birth. the light.

The educator’s lawyer, Enilson de Castro, took on the farce in the early hours of January 20th. According to him, his client wore a belly made of silicone with fillers. He stated that the woman did not deny the pregnancy before because of the great repercussion that the case had.

Wanted this Tuesday (11) by g1Enilson said she was diagnosed with pseudologia fantastica. The disorder, also known as mythomania, is the compulsive desire to lie about any subject. Maria Verônica was contacted by the report through her lawyer and the g1 awaiting return until publication.

Woman claiming to be pregnant with quadruplets in Taubaté

Woman who claimed to be pregnant with quadruplets in Taubaté

Investigation and prosecution in Justice

After the revelation of the farce, she testified and was sued by a business administrator in Santa Catarina, who identified that the ultrasound used by Maria Verônica to prove the quadruple pregnancy was hers.

Almost three years after becoming known throughout the country for the case, the pedagogue and her husband Kléber Eduardo Melo had the fraud case closed by the Justice.

Since then, they live discreetly and without easily identifiable profiles on social networks. She even ran a religious articles store for a while, but closed it down.

Pregnant from Taubaté is the queen of memes on the web

Customarily remembered on April 1, April Fools’ Day, the case went viral after the hoax was revealed. From motivational phrases, through drawings, podcast names, advertisements and even carnival costumes, the quadruplets pregnancy lie has reached a new level of popularity on the internet that has lasted a decade. See some examples below:

Ala with 'Pregnant women from Taubaté', from the Rio de Janeiro samba school São Clemente, had repercussions on social media

Meme about a pregnant woman from Taubaté was the inspiration for advertising for the fast food chain Burger King

Supposed quadruplets would turn 10 this Tuesday (11)