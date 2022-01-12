104 people leave their homes in 24 hours because of the rains in MG

Ten people died and at least 104 had to leave their homes in 24 hours —between yesterday (10th) and today (11th)— due to the rains that hit Minas Gerais. Now there are 19 dead, not counting the ten people who lost their lives after a rock fell from a wall in a canyon in Capitol.

According to the Civil Defense, the new deaths occurred in the cities of Ervália (1), São Gonçalo do Rio Below (1), Dores de Guanhães (1), Caratinga (2) and Brumadinho (5). In all, 145 cities are in an emergency situation in the state.

The state agency also reports that 82 people were left homeless on the last day – totaling 3,481 who need government assistance for temporary housing in shelters.

Another 22 were displaced from yesterday to today: in all, 13,756 people had to leave their homes, but their homes were not destroyed and are sheltered with the help of relatives or friends.

Since October of last year —when the rainy season began—, the Civil Defense has recorded 19 deaths due to floods in 12 cities:

Uberaba – 1 death

Colonel Fabriciano – 1 death

Nova Serrana – 1 death

Caldas Engineer – 1 death

fisherman – 1 death

Montes Claros – 1 death

Betim – 1 death

Belo Horizonte – 1 death

Guanhães Sorrows – 2 deaths

São Gonçalo do Rio Below – 1 death

Ervalia – 1 death

Caratinga – 2 deaths

Brumadinho – 5 deaths

The ten deaths “resulting from the accident in Capitólio are not included in the balance of the rainy season until the end of the investigations”, says the Civil Defense.

the ravages of rain

The rains that hit Minas since the end of December, leaving several cities with floods, intensified on the second weekend of January. The force of the waters resulted in deaths, residents stranded, damaged bridges and a dam at risk of imminent collapse. The forecast indicates that the rains will persist throughout this week.

The most serious case happened in Capitólio, in the southwest of Minas Gerais. There, ten people died and another 30 were injured after a rock in a canyon collapsed during a speedboat ride.

Although the investigations are still analyzing the causes of the accident, one of the hypotheses is that the heavy rains have contributed to the fall of part of the wall on the boats.

Canyon in Capitólio (MG), where there were ten deaths after rockslide Image: Fire Department/AFP

About two hours before the tragedy, the Civil Defense had warned of possible “waterfalls” in the region.

Slip with deaths

Another record of deaths due to the rains took place in Dores do Guanhães, in the Vale do Rio Doce region.

Several landslides were recorded in Dores de Guanhães Image: Playback/Youtube

A slope slide killed two people and injured seven others. All the victims were taken to hospitals in the region, with three of them in a stable condition and four in a serious condition.

The dead are two men, aged 44 and 53, who were buried, according to information given to the UOL by the 8th Region of the Military Police, which encompasses the affected city.

bridge breaks

In Nova Era, in the central region of Minas Gerais, the Piracicaba River could not withstand the increase in the volume of water caused by the rain and overflowed on Sunday (9). The force of the current partially broke a suspension bridge, isolating residents. In all, 200 needed shelter in shelters, as estimated by the Civil Defense.

Before and after the flooding of the Piracicaba River and the breach of a bridge in Nova Era Image: City Hall/Disclosure

The Piracicaba River is the main tributary of the Doce River. The basin comprises 20 municipalities in Minas Gerais. In addition to Nova Era, the flood has already reached the cities of Rio Piracicaba and João Monlevade, which are in the same region.

According to the Civil Defense, the flood warnings began on Friday (7). On Saturday, the flood quota of 4.7 meters was reached and, on Sunday, it exceeded 7.94 meters.

dam at risk

In Pará de Minas, residents are on alert after the city government issued a statement asking some families to leave their homes due to the risk of a hydroelectric dam at the Usina do Carioca collapse.

The situation of the dam, which belongs to the Santanense company, was classified by authorities as “critical”.

Dam in Pará de Minas is at risk of collapse Image: Playback/Instagram

“This is a serious alert, and we ask all of you to pass on this alert. It is a risk due to the intense rains. And, to avoid a greater tragedy, we are issuing this alert”, informed the Municipality of Pará de Minas, social.

The alert was endorsed by the Fire Department, which ordered the immediate evacuation of riverside communities in the city of Pará de Minas.