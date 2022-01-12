17-year-old player dies during test to play for Flamengo-PI

A 17-year-old player died during a test to play in the youth teams of Flamengo-PI, in Teresina. The young man, identified as Isaias, reported to his colleagues a discomfort when performing the exercises, and then suffered a sudden illness. He received medical attention, but did not survive.

The boy, who had already attended three training sessions at the club, was doing an activity with a group of 12 athletes. According to coach Raimundo Soares, who was in charge of the work, he even asked his colleagues to slow down. The young man reduced his speed and began to walk, until he sat down on a bench.

“The boys said that he asked to go slower (in the group run) and that they heard him snoring. They told him to just walk, he walked, but then he fell,” he said, in an interview with Rede Clube, a TV affiliate. Globe in the region.

“The boys took him, put him on the bench, gave him a massage, but there was no way. I’m waiting until the family contact to help with something”, he added.

The episode was witnessed by the teenager’s father. Raimundo said he called Samu, who provided urgent medical care. But Isaiah could not resist and died.

“I stood still, not knowing what to do. I called Samu, they arrived on the motorcycle and then the people came in the car. They provided very good service, they tried to revive the boy, but it was not possible. goes through so much, the age I am, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said the 72-year-old coach.

The Municipal Civil Guard supported the Samu team and isolated the area. Then, the teenager’s body was sent to the morgue of the Getúlio Vargas Hospital. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

President of Flamengo-PI, Rubens Gomes informed that he will provide assistance to the boy’s family. The base training, which was scheduled for this Tuesday (11), was cancelled.