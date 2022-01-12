2012 Olympic Medalist Deon Lendore Dies at 29

A tragedy has left the Olympic world in mourning. The sprinter Deon Lendore, from Trinidad and Tobago, died on Monday night (10), in a car accident in the state of Texas, in the United States. The athlete, who played in the last three editions of the Games, was 29 years old.

Lenore specialized in the 400 meters, and was one of the country’s main representatives in the sport. In London 2012, he won the bronze medal in the 4x400m relay. At the time, Trinidad and Tobago was second only to the Bahamas and the USA.

The sprinter also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but was eliminated in the first phase of the 400m individual event. The country’s relay team ended up out of the final.

Last year, Lenore competed at the Tokyo Games, and was a semi-finalist in the 400m. The team reached the relay final but finished eighth.

The athlete also won four medals in World Championships. In 2015, he took silver with the 4x400m relay. The other three were bronze, won in Indoor World Championships: in 2016, in the 400m and relay, and in 2018, in the 400m.

“Deon carried the country’s flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an unwavering will throughout his career, helping and inspiring many. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, clubs, his Arima community. and to all who have known him. Today is a sad day for the Olympic sport in Trinidad and Tobado,” the country’s Olympic Committee said in a statement.