2021 IPCA above 10% reinforces challenging scenario and leads to different projections for Selic

In yet another bullish surprise, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) recorded an increase of 0.73% in December, ending the year with inflation of 10.06%.

The figure represents the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015 – when it was 10.67% – and surpassed the target of 3.75% set by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for 2021, whose ceiling was 5.25%.

The number was also higher than expected by the consensus. Refinitiv, which estimated an increase of 0.65% in December compared to November and 9.97% in the accumulated of 2021.

In the opinion of economists in the financial market, in addition to the high level, the data released this Tuesday demonstrates the spread of inflationary pressures, mainly strong in the prices of industrial goods (1.41%).

“The release of the IPCA for the month of December reinforces an extremely challenging scenario for inflation”, says Marcelo Fonseca, chief economist at Opportunity Total.

According to him, today’s result suggests that the Central Bank still has “an enormous work ahead to ensure the convergence of inflation back to the targets”. “We believe that the BC should raise the Selic rate by 1.25 pp at the February meeting, ending the year at around 12%. We do not see interest rate cuts in 2022”, he says.

In the most recent Focus report, by the Central Bank, estimates pointed to a 9.99% rise in the IPCA in 2021. For this year, expectations are for inflation of 5.03%.

Regarding the basic interest rate, currently at 9.25% per year, economists consulted by the monetary authority project a 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in February, for 10 .75%, with interest ending 2022 at 11.75% per year.

Like Opportunity, Bank of America also expects a lower Selic increase than projected in Focus next month. According to economists at the American bank, concerns of a sharper slowdown in activity after the rapid spread of the Covid-19 variant, together with the data released today, reinforce the view of a gradual reduction in the pace of the BC’s rise, which should raise the Selic by 1 percentage point at the February meeting.

“After peaking in November, we expect inflation to continue decelerating ahead and end the year at 5.0%,” writes BofA.

widespread inflation

Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, writes in a report that the recent highs in domestic and industrial goods are a reflection of the delay in the exchange rate pass-through, supply restrictions, rising cost pressures and higher demand, after fiscal and monetary aid.

“Inflation is now not only very high but also highly widespread; with projection to remain above 9% until June. Against this backdrop, there is a growing risk that retrospective wage and price-setting mechanisms (with wage contracts redefining incorporating cost-of-living adjustments) keep rising inflation fixed,” he writes.

In a report, the Modalmais bank also says it sees an unfavorable composition of the IPCA, arising mainly from pressures on industrial goods, but also from transfers to services from the economic reopening and the increase in food prices.

“These points of attention should not give way in the coming months, substantiating our view that the BC will prioritize inflation control over economic activity. However, we should observe favorable dynamics in managed items, with relief in fuel prices and potential anticipation of the drop in energy tariffs, due to greater rains”, writes Felipe Sichel, chief strategist at Modalmais.

Given the persistence of underlying pressures on the IPCA, the bank reinforces its perspective of an increase of 1.5 points in the Selic in February. “Furthermore, this reading puts a bullish bias in our 0.35% forecast for the IPCA in January.”

In the opinion of João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo, the IPCA surprised in December, but does not change the scenario for the next Copom. “Sectorally, inflation accelerated again in food, underlying services and industrial goods, showing that the pressures that were already affecting inflation are still high and should gradually cool down”, he says.

Rio Bravo expects the IPCA to end 2022 with a rise of 5%. There is, however, an upward bias. This reduction in inflation is mainly due to the increase in interest rates, which should reach 11.75%.

Finally, Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP, assesses that the deviation of 0.10 pp of the IPCA result in December in relation to that projected by the house was mainly explained by “personal care” items, due to the return effect of the discount from the Sexta-feira Negra. At XP, the projection for the 2022 IPCA remains at 5.2%.