22-year-old Brazilian is awarded after discovering 25 asteroids in a NASA project | Ribeirao Preto and France

Brazilian student Verena Paccola, 22, was awarded for discovering 25 asteroids after participating in a project by NASA, the United States space agency. One of the bodies, according to her, could collide with the Earth.

It is the so-called weak asteroid, which moves in orbit more slowly. Its size and possible collision date, however, are still under study in the United States.

“I still haven’t had time to analyze which of the 25 is the faint asteroid, which has a different orbit than the rest. But when I analyze this, I will be able to do the diameter, probably, and have an idea of ​​the orbit. It’s because to define these things there are several observations over the years, from different parts of the Earth, to define more things about asteroids”, he told g1.

The story of Verena, who is in the second year of medicine at USP in Ribeirão Preto (SP), is similar to that of the duo of astronomers in the Netflix movie “Don’t look up” (2021). However, in fiction, American scientists struggle to alert authorities after the discovery. In real life, the case is already known and is followed up.

“The scientific references in the film are very good. They show the same program I used to find the asteroids. They talk about the center of Harvard and everything”, commented the student, who now has the dream of meeting NASA.

Verena says that, in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she was studying for the entrance exam of medicine at home, in Indaiatuba (SP), but she wanted an alternative activity to distract her head in the face of the pressure to enter college.

Tired of high school content, she decided to sign up for the NASA training she had seen on the internet.

“I was given the registration for the asteroid hunting software. They started handing me packets of images taken from a telescope in Hawaii for me to analyze. This program can find several celestial bodies, several things in space, but what I learned to detect was an asteroid. There was programming that I did in the software, I played the images. Each image pack consisted of four images taken in sequence from space,” he explained.

The software streamed images to her. The stars, for example, were static. Asteroids, on the other hand, were moving.

“So if I saw something moving, I would do a numerical analysis of that object and see if it could be an asteroid or not. This generated a report in the software itself, which was sent to Harvard University, which is the world center that analyzes this type of thing, and they sent it to NASA to see if it was really an asteroid or not.”

In her reports, the numbers matched the margin of what could be asteroids. Afterwards, NASA confirmed that the student had discovered at least 25 bodies, one of which was considered of great importance to the American space agency.

“I found out that there are asteroid classifications, which I actually didn’t even know about, because I’m in the healthcare field. I ended up discovering, then, an asteroid that is different, that it moves slower and is called a weak asteroid in this group, which are the most important asteroids. Usually the ones that fall to Earth, the ones that have a chance of colliding, are the weak asteroids, so they require greater attention,” he said.

Because of the discovery two years ago, it was awarded in Brasilia in December 2021. It received a trophy from the coordinator of NASA’s ‘Asteroid Hunt’ program and from the Minister Marcos Pontes, of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“I would never have imagined such a thing happening in my life. Even when I was doing the training, when I was looking, you never think it’s going to work out the way it did, especially with this important asteroid. more than I imagined,” he said.

The future doctor still doesn’t know when she will be able to name the bodies she discovered. However, she has already reported that one of the asteroids will be named after her grandmother, Rochelle Paccola, one of the student’s main supporters.

“I am now looking forward to naming them, because it takes a few years for this documentation to come out, it can take up to 8 years (…) My grandmother, who is still alive, is the most important person in my life, my greatest example . So, nothing more fair than to immortalize her there in heaven”.

Verena always wanted to be a doctor. It’s a childhood dream, which began to come true after getting a place at USP in Ribeirão Preto. If nothing changes, you’ll be a neurosurgeon.

But a rock in the way, or rather, a few asteroids in the way, can make the young woman combine her two passions: medicine and astronomy.

“This is a thing that is catching in my head, because while I was in Brasília for the awards, I had the opportunity to have a private meeting, me and the president of the Brazilian Space Agency. With him, I was able to talk about space medicine, which is an area that we don’t talk about much here, because the Brazilian space program was not as publicized as it is today. But there was an interest in me deep in my heart. So, I’m researching more, seeing what the area is like, how I can get there. But it is an option, yes, to combine these two passions”, he revealed.

NASA’s conclusions about the asteroids it discovered and medical graduation will happen practically together. The two conquer, according to Verena, already make family and friends proud and move social networks with jokes about the meme of not wanting to be her cousin.

My grandmother is very proud of me, of my achievements. For example, we went to the bakery now and she insists on telling the bakery attendant that I study medicine at USP, that I discovered an asteroid and everything else. So they think it’s great and I like it too because it encourages them to learn more about science. My friends are now super engaged, it’s really cool. My Instagram is just that now. In my photos, a lot of people commenting: “I didn’t want to be your cousin”, “I’m glad I’m not your cousin”, he joked.

