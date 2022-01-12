4 questions to understand why inflation is rising so much in the world

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on 4 questions to understand why inflation is rising so much in the world 10 Views

  • Cecilia Barria
  • From BBC News World

Protester in Ankara, Turkey, against the country's economic situation

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

In Turkey, the cost of living rose by 36%, the highest level in nearly 20 years

If you have felt, when you shop at the supermarket or fill your car with gas, that everything is more expensive, you are right.

Brazil is far from the only one facing a problem of generalized price increases – but domestic factors added to the external drivers and contributed to the country registering one of the highest inflations in the region – inflation in Brazil is the 5th highest in Latin America .

Rising inflation is a global phenomenon after the economic effects caused by the covid-19 pandemic, including with the world’s largest economy experiencing serious difficulties.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Dollar drops more than 1%, at R$ 5.58, after opening the week on a high; Stock market goes up

After opening the week on a high, the dollar fell again, this time of 1.67%, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved