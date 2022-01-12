4 questions to understand why inflation is rising so much in the world

Cecilia Barria

11 January 2022

In Turkey, the cost of living rose by 36%, the highest level in nearly 20 years

If you have felt, when you shop at the supermarket or fill your car with gas, that everything is more expensive, you are right.

Brazil is far from the only one facing a problem of generalized price increases – but domestic factors added to the external drivers and contributed to the country registering one of the highest inflations in the region – inflation in Brazil is the 5th highest in Latin America .

Rising inflation is a global phenomenon after the economic effects caused by the covid-19 pandemic, including with the world’s largest economy experiencing serious difficulties.

“The United States is the developed country with the most intense inflation,” Keneth Rogoff, professor of Public Policy and Economics at Harvard University, told BBC News Mundo.

US inflation in November hit a record high in 39 years, sparking heated debate between those who say it is a transitory problem and those who believe it won’t go away anytime soon.

Another of the world’s major economies, Germany, also suffers from rising prices. The price index is skyrocketing to its highest level in nearly three decades.

What is happening in the world today, according to the economist, recalls phenomena that took place in the 1970s and 1980s, when inflationary pressures hit countries that, for various reasons, had to face major challenges.

In emerging markets and developing economies, accustomed to facing major economic crises, “low inflation has been a more recent phenomenon,” argues Rogoff.

In 1992, says the economist, there were more than 40 economies with inflation above 40%.

In Turkey, 2021 inflation was 36%, reaching its highest level in nearly 20 years

This year, one of the countries that stole the headlines was Turkey, where 2021 inflation soared 36% to its highest level in nearly 20 years.

1. What is happening in Latin America?

From a historical point of view, things are much calmer than in the past.

Still, economists are trying to decipher the puzzle of how to contain inflation in a different scenario from previous ones and, at the same time, reach a more sustained economic recovery, considering that in recent months fiscal aid to face the effects of the pandemic has decreased. and most countries are low on resources and high in debt.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Inflation in Brazil is 5th highest in Latin America

Latin America is well aware of this – it is currently considered the region with the highest inflation on the planet.

Although the most recent data are not yet available to know for sure how much inflation has risen in Latin America in 2021, projections point to a level close to 12%.

And for this year, although experts envision a more positive scenario, expectations are still permeated by that feeling of uncertainty that keeps governments, central banks, investors and analysts in suspense, when they try to predict how to manage the economic course after the pandemic crisis. .

2. What are the causes?

Unlike other inflationary waves, the current one has a common factor for all countries: congestion in the supply chains that transport products across the planet’s seas, with a “container crisis” that caused gigantic global disruptions, with ships waiting weeks in ports. to unload their product, and a historic increase in tariffs.

In short, if it is more expensive to take the products to stores, they also go up in price for the consumer.

Congestion in supply chains is a factor that explains inflation in different regions

In addition, there are other difficulties, such as the shortage of labor in developed countries, the lack of semiconductors to manufacture cars, computers or cell phones.

Prices have also risen, economists note, due to the gargantuan amount of money pumped into economies by central banks and historic fiscal stimulus packages from governments to mitigate damage wrought by the pandemic.

And as the economic recovery started in 2021, after a 2020 of recession, the rapid increase in consumption, after many families spent less during the lockdowns and in the most critical moments of the pandemic, also contributed to the increase in prices.

Inflation hit 7.3% in Mexico in December, its highest level in two decades

Two important factors add to this cocktail: the increase in the price of energy and food.

Each country has its own problems, its own devaluations of the local currency and its own internal conflicts.

3. What are countries doing to contain inflation?

Precisely because it is a global phenomenon, the typical solutions that could be found within the borders of each country largely depend on what happens in the rest of the world. Another factor affecting the economy is the global pace of vaccination and the potential emergence of new variants of covid-19.

Still, many countries are using the main tool to deal with any inflation: rising interest rates.

As interest rates rise, the cost of borrowing money increases.

As interest rates rise, the cost of borrowing money rises, affecting businesses and consumers who need credit to make investments or buy a home.

The problem is that as economies try to recover from recession, economic growth is still low (leaving aside the spectacular growth numbers we saw in 2021 that reflect misleading statistics, because it is a rebound effect, on top of a very low comparison base).

And high interest rates are not helping to sustain the recovery.

As raising rates is the most direct way to control inflationary pressures, many countries are turning to this measure. This is what we see in Latin America, for example, where central banks have been raising interest rates at full speed to try to stop prices.

Higher inflation impoverishes families because they can buy fewer things with their money

Experts expect this trend to continue this year.

In addition to “technical” decisions to combat inflation, there are also political decisions that influence the course of the economy.

Presidential elections are coming this year in Brazil and Colombia – a factor of political pressure that could also alter economic strategies.

4. Why is what happens in the US so important?

The US, meanwhile, is in the midst of an interest rate vortex, with the Federal Reserve (the equivalent of other countries’ central bank) at the center of the discussions.

In the US, interest rates remain at a level close to 0%, a decision that has been criticized by several market agents, although the Federal Reserve has anticipated that there will be increases throughout this year.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, is at the center of the world's inflation debate today

The discussion revolves around how fast rates should rise and how big the increases will be.

It should not be forgotten that any decision taken by the Federal Reserve does not only affect the US, but also creates immediate reactions in the financial markets and has consequences in the rest of the world’s economies.

This issue is so sensitive that sometimes all it takes is a shift in big investors’ expectations of what the Federal Reserve could do to provoke an immediate reaction in the markets.

This is because any move by the Federal Reserve causes large flows of capital to move from one place to another in the world in search of better returns.

And for countries whose public debt is denominated in dollars, this also directly affects the level of interest they will have to pay to meet their financial obligations.

US inflation in November rose to 6.8%, the highest in nearly four decades

In domestic politics, the dispute grows over whether the high level of inflation in the US reflects a failure of the current economic strategy or whether it is the global disruptions caused by the pandemic.

These debates are also taking place in other countries as pressure mounts for interest rates to gradually rise, and as much of the extraordinary public stimulus delivered to those most affected by the crisis is coming to an end.

Low economic growth, high inflation and fewer tax breaks don’t seem like a good combination for any government.

On a more optimistic perspective, most forecasts for this year and next hold that as the months pass and things return to a reality more akin to pre-pandemic times, the tensions that have torn apart the world for the past two years tend to decrease.