45°C heat puts several provinces in Argentina on red alert

Several provinces in Argentina were placed on red alert for extreme heat in a warning from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) that warned of “very dangerous” conditions for health as a result of the outbreak. extreme heat wave which yesterday brought almost 45ºC in the country and historical temperature marks.

The SMN issued a red alert for La Pampa, Mendoza, San Luis, the Sierras de Córdoba, San Juan, Catamarca, La Rioja and Neuquén. There is an orange alert for the west of the province of Buenos Aires, west of Entre Ríos, south of La Pampa and Tucumán.

Argentine meteorologists emphasize in their warnings the extreme heat risk mainly for risk groups and vulnerable people such as the elderly, children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Yesterday (11), the energy supply of about 700,000 users was interrupted in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires due to technical failures described as “massive” in the electrical system. Houses, shops, industries and administrative offices were affected by interruptions “in high voltage lines” and “in machines at Central Puerto (energy generation)”, highlighted a report by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ENRE).

“These faults produced a cut of approximately 1,800 MW. It is estimated that around 700,000 users are affected by the event”, the ENRE reported in its afternoon bulletin. The number of customers reached is equivalent to almost three million people. Energy company Edenor blamed a house fire that hit a power line to explain the blackout, but the regulator said the source was record heat energy demand.

In the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires, around 15 million people live or work in a country of 45 million inhabitants. The two concessionaires of the electricity service in Buenos Aires and their neighboring urban conglomerates reported technical failures. The normalization of energy supply was gradual in the region. Peak demand for light was recorded at 1 pm with 9,800 MW.

THE The city of Buenos Aires recorded yesterday the second highest temperature in its history with 41.1ºC in the Central Observatory of Villa Ortúzar. It was the first time since 1995 that thermometers officially marked more than 40ºC in the Argentine capital and the highest temperature in the city since January 1957, when it reached 43.3ºC, the only record of a maximum higher than yesterday in the entire historical series. of temperature started in 1905. The record heat and the collapse in the services due to the high temperature are on the front pages of this Wednesday (12) in Buenos Aires.

The temperature in Argentina yesterday reached almost 45ºC in the shade at a meteorological station. The National Weather Service reported that the maximum temperature during Tuesday (11) reached 44.9ºC in San Juan, 43.2ºC in Santiago del Estero, 43.1ºC in La Rioja, 43.0ºC in Rivadavia, 42.5ºC in Córdoba, 42.3ºC in Chamical, 41.6ºC in Catamarca, 41.4ºC in Villa Reynolds, 41.1ºC in Buenos Aires and Punta Indio, 41.0ºC in Villa Maria del Rio Seco and Pilar, 40.6ºC in Ezeiza, 40 .5ºC in Tartagal, Las Flores, Trenque Lauquen and San Luis, 40.4ºC in Junin, 40.3ºC in Villa Dolores, 40.2ºC in San Fernando, and 40.0ºC in Ceres, Rio Cuarto, Parana, and Las Lomitas.

On Monday (10), the maximum reached 42.8ºC in San Antonio Oeste, 42.5ºC in Rivadavia, 42.0ºC in Bahia Blanca, 41.7ºC in Santiago del Estero, 41.5ºC in La Rioja and Catamarca, 41.0ºC in Chamical, 40.8ºC in Viedma, 40.7ºC in Tres Arroyos, and 40.0ºC in San Juan, Las Lomitas and Tartagal. Tres Arroyos, with 40.7ºC, broke the January record of 40.5ºC on 1/18/2014. Colonel Pringles had 39.6ºC, a record for January that surpassed the 39.3ºC of 1/18/2014. On Sunday (9), the maximum in Argentina above 40ºC was 42.0ºC in Rivadavia and Las Lomitas, 40.9ºC in Santiago del Estero, 40.2ºC in La Rioja and 40.0ºC in San Juan.