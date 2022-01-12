5 names that could be in Rafa Kalimann’s place on “BBB22”

Yahoo Originals

Canceled on “BBB21”, Karol Conká jokes that he will return to reality: “I’m going to rock”

In a good mood, Karol Conká took advantage of the proximity of the premiere of “BBB22” to joke that she will be in the house again after being eliminated from the previous edition with record rejection. The rapper left the house with 99.17% of the votes, the highest number in the history of reality. “People complained that I’m missing, it’s just that they took my cell phone because I’m entering the BBB again. And this time we’re going to rock it. I’ve been undergoing treatment for a year, and my animosity is in balance. I’m able to live with the mess of home, of people, with everyone’s way, and this time I want 99.17% acceptance. Canceled on “BBB21”, Karol Conká has done a good job to recover her image after reality. some postures inside the house, and even launched a program about mental health on his IGTV to talk about the importance of taking care of the emotional and dealing with trauma and childhood issues.

Second chance On the verge of completing one year on "BBB 21", Karol Conká, the most rejected participant in the program's history, believes the worst is over. became a meme when she said, at the brothers' reunion, that she was "being treated" and already considered herself "a new woman". new Karol? "The new woman has a new album, new learnings, maturity and willingness to go on making mistakes and learning", she summarizes, who believes she has already won the public's forgiveness after everything she's been through. "I think people they gave me a new chance and I also gave myself a new chance", she completes, excited about the opportunities resurrecting in the professional area. Karol turns on the per give to the fact that many people have realized that they exaggerated the points and judgments of their actions in the reality show. "Just as I realized that I had gone wrong in some situations, people realized that they had gone too. But that's okay. I forgave them just as they forgave me", he explains.