50% drop in shares creates buying opportunity, says Ágora – Money Times

The 50% drop in shares of petz (PETZ3) creates a good opportunity for entry, highlights the Bradesco BBI, which started to cover the name with a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 25 for the end of 2022, implying an appreciation potential of almost 79% in relation to the closing price of this Monday (10).

In a report released by the Agora Investments, analysts see stocks trading at a 2022 P/E of 44 times, compared with the average since the initial public offering (IPO) of 72 times.

For analysts, now is a good time to buy a “high-quality thesis with market leadership, e-commerce-like growth rates, high returns, defensive features, and optionalities.”

Petz has around 7% market share and operates through an omnichannel business model, with approximately 33% of its sales already being online and 85% of these virtual sales made with participation from physical stores.

The company is inserted in a fragmented market, where it acts as a consolidator. In addition, analysts see good opportunities in the acquisition of Zee.Dog, approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where).

“The acquisition brings several opportunities for Petz, most notably Zee.Now, an express delivery platform similar to Zé Delivery, DoorDash and Deliveroo, which have a high degree of ‘stickiness’ that should help link consumers to the Petz Ecosystem” , comment Richard Cathcart, from Bradesco BBI, and Flávia Meireles, from Ágora.

Petz’s action is the main highlight of the Ibovespa this Tuesday (11). At 5:20 pm, the company was up more than 8% on the stock exchange, quoted at R$15.16.

