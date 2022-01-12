6 New WhatsApp Functions in 2022 You Don’t Know About

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps worldwide. Who doesn’t use it? In fact, the messenger is easily found both on the Apple Store and on the Google Play Store. On top of all that, the messenger undergoes changes regularly, with updates that bring a lot of features. It was with this in mind that today the Portal 6 gathered 6 new WhatsApp functions that will arrive in 2022. Grab your phone and come with us!

6 New WhatsApp Functions in 2022 You Still Know

1. Create stickers

First of all, remember that the application released it to make stickers on WhatsApp Web? Get ready! That’s because in 2022 we will no longer need an application on the outside or the computer. Basically, everything can be done within the messenger itself, on the cell phone. Amazing, huh?

2. WhatsApp + Instagram

Okay, you sure know that WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, right? Well, as much as each application works in different ways, with the new update that will arrive, now the content of Instagram can be viewed within WhatsApp.

3. Invisible to specific contacts

Until then, we can only activate or deactivate the last time logged in option in the app. However, the good news is that, this year, the messenger will allow us to select who will be able to see this special data. Have you thought?

4. Hide specific contact information

As already mentioned, basically, starting in 2022, each user will be able to select who will or will not see their profile picture, status, description, last seen and much more! So, with this more selective option, you can decide which specific contacts can see certain data of the user who owns the account. So, a way to create more privacy!

5. Delete messages with no time limit

This one is going to be really good! In summary, currently the timeout for deleting a WhatsApp message is 68 minutes and 16 seconds. However, everything indicates that the time limit will now be eliminated. Too wonderful to be true, isn’t it?

6. React to messages

Finally, as WhatsApp is becoming more like Instagram and Facebook, know that in 2022 we will have the function to react to messages. That’s right you understood! So now we will be able to vacuum in a polite way, reacting to messages with heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, angry, happy, etc.