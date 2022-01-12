6 physical exercises for you to practice in the comfort of your home

Human beings need to understand the importance of physical exercises for health, and from there, include it in your routine. Today, January 11th, the subject is your health through the physical exercises at home.

In the presence of physical exercises in your routine is very beneficial to your well-being. This is because physically active people are less likely to develop disease. Check it out here Decor and Tips some exercises that you can use in your day to day in the comfort of your home.

If you are not in the habit of practicing physical exercises, it is important that you start somehow, you don’t have to adopt a heavy workout routine, but it will gradually adapting, in your time.

Check out some exercises for you to practice in the comfort of your home.

The practice of physical exercises won’t just help you aesthetically, but also in physical and mental part.

do abs

This exercise is the most traditional, he works the abdomen and a little of glutes. To do this exercise you must lie down on the floor, spread your feet a little and let them close to the glutes, crossing your arms on your chest.

Without lifting your knees, you will force your torso to your knees, also forcing your abdomen. Do about 10 to 15 times.

jump rope

THE rope need a little more space for her practice. It is a great option for you who want to lose weight. Do 3 sessions of 3 minutes each.

Remembering: It is important that you jump with both feet together.

free squat

This exercise serves to work the glutes region, define belly, increase the muscle mass of the thighs etc…

Standing, you will spread your feet, extend your arms forward and slowly bend your knees down to the knee line, always keeping your back straight. Repeat this movement 20 times over 3 sessions, with a 2-minute break.

Zumba

Zumba is a great exercise that mixes dancing with aerobics, it helps with weight loss and muscle strengthening. You can find videos on YouTube. It is important that you practice it for 30 minutes to 1 hour. It is not recommended to do it every day.

burpee

THE burpee is one of the physical exercises that has benefits, he works at motor coordination, help in muscle mass increase, help in cardiopulmonary resistance and it’s also a great exercise for weight loss.

Running machine

THE traditional mat can’t miss it, right? Although a lot of people don’t like it, it has a very great power for your health. Run for 30 minutes 3-4 times a week already increases your energy and prevents various diseases. So, don’t give up on a good treadmill.

