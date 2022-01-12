6 tips to manage anxiety and fight stress

If 100 years ago tuberculosis was the evil of the century, now things have changed in perspective. THE anxiety and stress have increased considerably. In our article, we brought some tips to keep control of anxiety and fight stress.

During the pandemic period, cases of anxiety and stress increased significantly. However, it is possible to deal with anxiety and stress through control techniques. It is worth mentioning, however, that anxiety can naturally manifest itself as a human feeling, as a symptom of some disease or even a mental disorder in itself.

Stress arises, above all, from work overload, uncomfortable situations, among other events. In case of recurring symptoms, it is always advisable to request clinical care with health professionals.

Respect your limits

When we manifest more than normal anxiety, the first step is to identify the burdens that cause that situation. The ideal is to identify what your responsibilities are and what is beyond your ability.

Train your deep breathing

Who has never heard that taking a deep breath is good for self-control? This is not just expression. In fact, when we take a deep breath and slowly release it, the brain understands that we should relax.

Thus, it promotes relief at the same time, reducing tension. In moments of anxiety or a lot of stress, the best thing to do is to maintain this posture and try to relax as much as possible.

Try to do more physical activities

There is no more effective remedy to overcome anxiety and stress than physical activities. A walk in the open air, cycling, playing a sport, are activities that entertain us, are good for us and help us to have control over our mind.

In addition to all this, physical activities are good for our body and help prevent diseases. When we exercise, the hormones of happiness are released, namely dopamine, endorphin and serotonin.

Filter thoughts and feelings

The so-called mental triggers that we have naturally are great anxiety and stress triggers. That is, concerns about something that we begin to always expect the worst. Try to manage thoughts and filter what is worth keeping.

We have a capacity to always expect the worst of things and we think little about the possibilities of good things.

keep eating healthy

A good diet is able to help us even in cases of anxiety and stress. There are people who, in anxiety, resort to food in an exaggerated way and that’s not good. Foods such as fruits, fish, among others, are excellent for controlling our body.

Social life

Being a more sociable person means promoting more activities in the company of other people. Talk more, arrange lunch, coffee, something like that so that’s who you can talk to.