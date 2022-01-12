7 couples who graduated from BBB and are still together today







Rodrigão and Adriana, Paula and Breno are on the list of lovers. Photo: Instagram/@rodrigaooficial/@paulaamorim / Famous and Celebrities

More than winning the grand prize, Big Brother Brasil can also be a good opportunity for those who are looking for new friendships and, who knows, a beautiful romance, right?

The program has already been responsible for uniting several hearts in love and, taking advantage of the fact that the 2022 edition is about to start, we brought together the couples formed in the house and who follow life together here outside the confinement. Come check it out!

Mariana Felicio and Daniel Saullo





Mariana and Daniel Saullo at BBB6. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

Participants in the 6th edition of the reality show, the two already knew each other before joining the program, which was just a ‘push’ for the romance. Parents of four children, the couple completed 15 years of relationship in April last year.

Adriana and Rodrigo





Adriana and Rodrigão at BBB11. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

During BBB11, the participants had a quick affair. Outside the house, the two met again and took up the romance after the end of confinement. In 2015, they got married and today they are the parents of two children, Rodrigo and Linda.

Kamilla and Elieser





Kamilla and Elieser at BBB13. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

The lovebirds also started their relationship under the cameras of the most watched house in Brazil, in 2013. After smearing each other with ice cream in a dynamic, they exchanged their first kiss, with the support of the other participants. In 2020 the couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Bento. A cuteness!

Andressa and Nasser





Andressa and Nasser at BBB13. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

With eight years of relationship, the couple met in the 13th edition of the program and walked together until the final. The former BBBs had to postpone the wedding because of the pandemic, but the ceremony took place in 2021 for the joy of the lovebirds who said a beautiful YES!

Fran and Diego





Fran and Diego at BBB14. TV Globo / Reproduction Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Despite starring in some very heated discussions during BBB14, nothing shook their romance. The couple is still going strong and today the family has increased with the arrival of Enrico.

Aline and Fernando





Aline and Fernando at BBB15. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

At the beginning of the 15th edition, the brother had an affair with Amanda, but did not take the romance forward. Some time later, Aline entered the house and soon fell in love with her brother. However, when she was eliminated, there was Fernando having a relapse with Amanda. After the end of the reality, Aline tried to give him a cold, but some time later they took over the romance. Love won, lol! Today they are married and are Lucca’s parents.

Paula and Bren





Paula and Breno at BBB18. Photo: Publicity / TV Globo / Famous and Celebrities

Before starting the romance with Paula at BBB18, Breno stayed with Ana Clara Lima and Jaqueline Grohalski, but it was with the Minas Gerais woman that he started a beautiful romance. Today the two are still together, planning the wedding and the latest update: the businesswoman is extremely pregnant.