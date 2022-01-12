90% of hospitalized did not complete the vaccination against covid

Among patients with covid-19 currently hospitalized in the municipal public health network of Rio de Janeiro, about 90% of them did not take the three doses of the vaccine. The data are from the Municipal Health Department of Rio. Also according to the folder, 38% of those hospitalized have not taken any dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Currently, mixing data from infirmary beds and ICUs (Intensive Care Units), there are, in the public network of Rio, 190 hospitalized with covid-19, according to the city hall census.

For the calculation, adolescents with both doses taken, but without the third application — the age group between 12 and 17 years old is not yet authorized to receive the booster — were included in the percentage of patients without the complete regimen.

Mass vaccination is the most effective measure against covid-19, protecting, especially, against the evolution of the disease to serious conditions, such as hospitalization and death from the virus. 28.3% of the population of Rio received the booster dose against covid-19, according to a panel from the City of Rio de Janeiro, updated this morning.

Regarding the rate of people with the second dose, 81.3% of the population of Rio de Janeiro has already received the application, also according to the municipal panel, administered by Saúde.

Most cariocas aged 60 and over have already received the third dose against the new coronavirus disease. From 12 to 59 years old, there are a greater number of people with at least two doses against covid-19.

Adults – aged 18 and over – who received the second dose against covid-19 four months ago or more can now look for health facilities to receive the third dose – not only in Rio, but throughout the country.

Anyone who has missed the date of application of the first or second dose against the disease of the new coronavirus can also look for a vaccination post to receive the application.