A hungry badger discovered 200 artifacts from the Roman Empire

An ancient treasure has been discovered by the most unlikely of “archaeologists”: a badger ended up digging up around 200 artifacts – specifically, coins – dating back to the ancient Roman Empire, in a cave in Spain. According to experts, it is likely that the animal was looking for food.

Describing the case as “an exceptional discovery”, the scientists report that the badger found the 200 artifacts in the Asturias region – specifically, inside the Caverna de La Cuesta. According to historical records, the area had extensive Roman activity in mid-25 BC, with several settlements specializing in gold work and water management works.

Example of a coin from the ancient Roman Empire: made in various metals throughout history, they always displayed the face of the emperor in force at the time of their creation. A badger excavated 200 such artifacts in Spain (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Reproduction)

The experts, who wrote a paper about the discovery in Journal of Prehistory and Archeology on behalf of the Autonomous University of Madrid, they said that most of the coins come from the north and east of the Mediterranean, carried from Antioch, Constantinople and Thessalonica, also passing through Rome, Arles and Lyon, and at least one of the coins came from the south from London.

“The amount of coins recovered, as well as the archaeological interest in the transition from the early medieval period, makes the treasure of this cave something out of the ordinary,” they said in the text.

According to them, the badger must have found the 200 artifacts in January 2021, when a blizzard hit the Spanish region and buried seeds and fruits. The animal likely found a more sandy spot through which it could enter the cave. Unfortunately (for him), all he found were these “strange, impossible-to-eat metal disks”.

A short time later, a person from the region was exploring the cave and found the treasure.

Archaeologists say that the coins were probably stored there at a time of instability: in the 5th century, the region of Asturias faced repeated invasions by the Suevi, a Germanic people who originated in the area between the Elbe and Oder rivers in present-day Germany. Eventually, the Suevi would establish communities of their own in the region, until they were expelled by the Visigoths in 585 AD.

