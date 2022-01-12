A Place in the Sun: After Christian is unmasked, novel has passage of time and usurper appears completely different; know everything!

A new man! For those who think that the usurper Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be able to escape unscathed from the blow he applied against Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and her entire family, they were wrong. According to Notícias da TV this Tuesday (11), the final stretch of “Um Lugar ao Sol” will reserve another big jump in time, now to show the faker being unmasked and finding the way to redemption.

The end of Lícia Manzo’s telenovela is scheduled to air in March. According to the publication, during these two remaining months of airing, Christian will make other very questionable decisions. He will have an affair with Lara (Andreia Horta), adopt a daughter with Barbara after his wife tries to kill herself for the second time, and the scammer will take advantage of Elenice’s (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) Alzheimer’s diagnosis to hospitalize her. in a nursing home when she discovers the whole truth behind the twins’ swapping places.

But the boy’s life will continue to be a real hell alongside Bárbara and Túlio (Daniel Dantas), who will continue to blackmail his brother-in-law. At a certain point, Christian will get tired and will finally be able to ask his wife for a divorce. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will bring even more chaos to the usurper’s life, causing him to reach the limit and end up confessing his crimes.

TV News did not elaborate on how Christian will pay for everything he has done, but said he will return to his roots. The protagonist will reappear in the soap opera in the same way he started, at least visually, with simpler clothes, his hair parted on the side and his prescription glasses.

The publication also explained a doubt that many viewers have: after all, what year does the story take place? The first chapters took place in the 1990s until 2017, when the real Renato was murdered. Since then, the following two years have been portrayed in history, and now it will enter the third, that is, the year 2020. The final stretch should have a jump of another eight years, a marking that will become more explicit due to the age of Ravi’s son (Juan Paiva), who will be 10 years old and will be played by actor Julio Cezar Cirilo. The little boy even shared behind the scenes of the scenes, which are part of the final sequence of the story.