A Place in the Sun: Christian is between life and death after being stabbed





In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be stabbed and will be between life and death. The information is from Patricia Kogut, from O Globo.

It all starts after the rich man leaves Redentor in his car and sees Inácia (Yara Novaes), Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) mother-in-law, suffering threats from Valdir (Roberto Alencar), who will have a knife. The young man will realize that Francisco, the ex-driver’s son, is next to his wife, and he will try to help them.

“Get in the car, go!”, he will say as he places himself between his friend’s mother-in-law and her husband. “What’s that, cool?”, the bastard will say. Christian will insist on helping, but the trickster won’t be afraid. “If you take a step, I’ll pierce you. You and the kid”, he will say to the woman.

Christian will despair and go up to Valdir, but during their fight he will end up getting stabbed. With the knife stuck in his body, an ambulance will take him to the hospital.

Hours later, the doctor will appear to give the family news. “He is still in surgery, but as Renato had his peritoneal cavity crossed, it was only after opening it that we had a real idea of ​​the seriousness of the wound. Our expectation was that the perforation had reached only the intestine, but, as it was a cut on the right side, the liver was also injured”, explains the professional.

“The liver? But what does that mean? He’s going to be fine, isn’t he?” Barbara asks. “It’s still too early to say anything. Renato had a hemorrhagic shock, but the team is trying to control the bleeding”, the doctor will reply.

“So you’re telling me that Renato is at risk, is that it? – will question the boy’s mother”, asks Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). The doctor will not respond and the boy’s mother will start to feel sick.