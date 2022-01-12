Abel Braga gives approval and board confirms more casualties in the cast; names are exposed

Not counting the players who have already left the team in 2021, Fluminense should have a few more casualties of athletes from the club this month, before the start of the season. Carioca Championship. According to website information ‘The globe‘, this will occur by a choice of the technician Abel Braga which is planning to work with a cast of 30 to 34 names.

Among the names that are quoted to leave the Orange Tricolor, the closest thing to achieving is Lucca. The club’s sports directorate is already forwarding the contractual termination with the striker who is forwarding an agreement with the black Bridge. Only details remain for negotiations to take place.

In addition to the attacker, Danilo Barcelos and Marlon could be other players who are leaving the team. In the event of a proposal by any of them, the board of the Rio club will not make negotiations difficult, as it has hired Mario Pineida and Christian to the position.

The only right way out at the moment is to Hudson, who reappeared in order to finish the treatment after knee surgery, but is not in the Abel Braga. By law, Tricolor renewed the contract steering wheel until the end of the month and after that will say goodbye to the team.