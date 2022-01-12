Adhesion to Simples will be extended to March 31, awaiting the overthrow of the Refis veto

BRASÍLIA – The Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) announced this Tuesday, 11, two programs to settle debts of companies in the Simple national. The measures are a response from the federal government, which vetoed the refills (payment of tax debts) to small companies, approved by the National Congress, and were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU).

According to the PGFN, there are two new programs announced today: Simples Nacional Regularization Program and Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction.

The Simples Nacional Regularization Program allows the Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), micro-enterprises (ME) and small businesses (EPP) opting for Simples Nacional, affected by the pandemic, discounts and installments to your debts. The down payment can be 1% of the total debt amount, divided into up to eight months.

The remainder, according to the PGFN, is paid in up to 137 months with a discount of up to 100% of interest, fines and legal charges. This discount must observe the limit of 70% of the total debit amount. The agency informed that the discounts will be calculated based on the payment capacity of each company and the minimum installments are R$100.00 or R$25.00 in the case of individual microentrepreneurs.

The Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction Notice will allow the entrepreneur to make a down payment of 1% to be paid in three installments. The rest can be paid in 9, 27, 47 or 57 months with discounts of 50%, 45%, 40% and 35%, respectively. The shorter the term chosen, the greater the discount on the total debt amount.

This notice is valid only for debts registered until December 31. The PGFN explained that, to join, the debt amount must be less than or equal to R$ 72,720 or 60 minimum wages. In this case, the minimum installment is R$100.00 or R$25.00 in the case of individual micro-entrepreneurs and membership does not depend on an analysis of the taxpayer’s ability to pay.

According to the PGFN, 1.8 million companies are registered in the Union’s active debt due to Simples Nacional debts – 160 thousand are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). The total value of Simples Nacional debts registered in the active debt of the Union is R$ 137.2 billion.

Yesterday the president Jair Bolsonaro announced that he had to veto Refis under penalty of committing a crime of responsibility. The measures announced today, according to him, are “biased” until Congress overrides the veto. like the Estadão/Broadcast showed, according to government technicians, the instrument of provisional measure (MP) cannot be used to address issues related to Simples Nacional, which require the approval of a complementary law.

In the evaluation of lawyer Thais Veiga Shingai, partner in the tax area of ​​Mannrich e Vasconcelos Advogados, the measures announced by the government reduce concerns of small companies, but are less comprehensive when compared to Refis. “They don’t solve the problem completely, because in fact they only encompass debts registered in active debt”, said the lawyer.

This is because to join Simples Nacional, companies also need to have their tax situation in accordance with the Federal Revenue Service, in debts not yet registered. “The vetoed Refis was more comprehensive, allowing the regularization of all existing debts with the Union and related to Simples Naciona”, he explained. According to her, an extension of the deadline for joining the Simples Nacional will give impetus to the veto being processed in the National Congress.

Asked about the ordinance being less effective than the approved Refis, the PGFN informed the Estadão/Broadcast only that the debt negotiation provided for in the ordinance covers debts that may be registered as active debt until January 31, 2022.

According to the ordinance, in order to measure the payment capacity of small companies, the agency will take into account amounts recorded in invoices, information on tax, social security and labor obligations, salary mass declared in the FGTS collection guides, amounts paid to the debtor declared by third parties on income tax returns and other sources of information.

If the taxpayer does not agree with the assessment of the ability to pay, the PGFN informed that he may file a review request, through the Regularize Portal.