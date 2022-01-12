Advancement of covid-19 increases travel cancellations

In addition to generating the cancellation of more than 500 flights, the advance of the Ômicron variant of covid-19 is also affecting bus travel in Brazil. In recent weeks, the sector has seen an increase in customers seeking to rebook their tickets, in addition to a greater cancellation of trips due to the removal of employees diagnosed with covid.

The perception is reported by the National Association of Passenger Road Transport Companies (Anatrip), according to whom a “yellow light” has already turned on in the sector. “Companies have given us a scenario that is basically the same, a lot of relocation of employees and trips already booked. As well as the case of passengers canceling trips”, he said to the Estadão/Broadcast Anatrip’s legal advisor, Gabriel Oliveira. The movement started in December and has intensified.

The entity still does not have consolidated data on the increase in cases of covid among associate employees, nor on cancellations and rescheduling of trips. But, for now, the perception is that the advance of the coronavirus in Brazil has caused such effects in the segment. Anatrip even guided companies to question their customers about the reason for the markdown, to statistically measure the impact of the virus at this time.







Advancement of covid-19 increases cancellations and rescheduling of road trips Photo: Joá Souza / Futura Press

Even before the pandemic, interstate passenger road transport companies were already obliged to provide the rebooking of tickets, without a fee, for which the customer remains with a credit valid for 365 days, explained Oliveira. According to him, the companies have followed an increase in the number of requests for rebooking. “(The curve) continues to grow, mainly of employees being removed”, said Oliveira.

Due to the removal of employees with covid, some companies have canceled trips. Another measure taken is the automatic reduction in the number of times offered for certain routes. “So that a reserve bank for employees is created to facilitate the operational part of trips already booked”, said Anatrip’s legal advisor. Therefore, he also advised passengers to pay attention to the company’s communication channels, to be informed of any cancellations.

Sought, the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) said that a resolution edited in 2020 for the sector remains in force, due to the pandemic, which determines that companies must apply the guidelines of the Sanitary Guide for Land Vehicles of the body, among others. points. In addition, he informed that companies can adjust their operations, changing the minimum frequency of services registered with ANTT.