Adventures in History · Without terminal illnesses, Colombian woman dies by euthanasia

Martha Sepúlveda underwent the procedure last Saturday, 8, after a long legal battle

Last Saturday, 8, a long legal battle came to an end in Colombia, as announced by the Laboratory of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (DescLAB). With that, the Colombian Martha Sepulveda, 51 years old, died through euthanasia.

“Martha agreed to euthanasia and died in accordance with her idea of ​​autonomy and dignity”, narrated DescLAB, in a note. Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the woman underwent the procedure at the Colombian Institute of Pain (Incodol).

It turns out that, before getting his right to euthanasia, Martha had to fight for their interests. According to the BBC, via UOL, it all started on October 10, 2021, the date on which the Colombian woman would undergo the procedure.

In Colombia, euthanasia became permitted for those suffering from “intense physical or mental suffering” caused by an incurable injury or illness in July 2021. Martha it became the first authorized euthanasia of a terminally ill patient in the country’s history.

36 hours before the procedure, however, Incodol, which was already treating Martha, announced that his euthanasia would be suspended. At the time, the institute stated that, for the Interdisciplinary Scientific Commission for the Right to Die with Dignity, “the criterion of terminality was not fulfilled as it had been considered by the first commission”.

At the end of the same month of October, another twist: the Colombian Justice revoked the suspension and ordered the Instituto Colombiano de Dor to carry out the procedure. This is because, according to the judge, Martha complied “with the requirements to exercise their right to die with dignity through euthanasia”.

Since @DescLABcol we celebrate the life of #MarthaSepulveda and your legacy. The struggle for taking control over the end of life continues and will not end until we can access a medically assisted death according to our will and without barriers. #MarthaTomaElControlpic.twitter.com/O5rXalEBHX — DescLAB (@DescLABcol) January 8, 2022

Determining that a new date for euthanasia be defined, the magistrate stated that Incodol violated “the fundamental rights to die with dignity, to a dignified life, to the free development of the personality and human dignity of Martha“.

It didn’t take long, then, for the case to gain national scope, with several discussions about the right to assisted death taking over social media. That’s how, in September, the Martha decided to take a stand, in an interview with Caracol TV.

On the spiritual plane, I’m totally calm (…) I’ll be a coward, but I don’t want to suffer anymore, I’m tired. I fight to rest”, affirmed the Colombian woman. “I am Catholic and I consider myself a very believing person. But God doesn’t want to see me suffer. With lateral sclerosis as it is, the best thing that can happen to me is for me to rest.”

In an interview with BBC News Mundo, the son of Martha, Frederick, in turn, spoke about how the family reacted to what happened. According to the man, the news that the woman could undergo the procedure was greeted with relief by her relatives.

It is important to point out, however, that last Friday, the 7th, another Colombian became the first patient without a terminal illness to undergo the procedure in Colombia and Latin America. At age 60, Victor Escobar he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, in addition to having suffered two strokes.