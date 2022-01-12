After 6th Mars collection, Perseverance rover faces problem

2022 doesn’t seem to have started off too well for the Perseverance rover, which has been working on Mars exploration since February of last year. According to NASA, after getting its sixth collection of Martian rocks in late December, the rover has a problem: small grains of sand and boulders are clogging up its sample collection system.

Fortunately, according to the US space agency, the robot had its way. “The rover did what it was designed to do – stopping the vial procedure and calling the ground crew for instructions,” Louise Jandura, chief sampling engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, revealed in a statement from NASA. agency.

According to Jandura, the sensors began to register resistance much earlier than expected due to the additional debris. “The designers of bit carousel considered the ability to continue operating successfully with debris,” he wrote. “However, this is the first time we are doing a debris removal and we want to take the time to ensure these rocks come out in a controlled and orderly manner.”

Perseverance rover sampling system has been obstructed. Image: Merlin74 – Shutterstock

THE bit carousel is a mechanism at the bottom of the rover’s sample collection system, which helps to store the various samples taken. Now, engineers have the difficult task of unclogging the collection system. And this is made even more difficult with longer-than-usual latency caused by “constrained suns”, i.e. days when Mars and Earth are out of sync and making data transfers difficult.

However, the JPL team is confident that the rover will “persevere” – pardon the pun – and survive indigestion. “This is not the first sand Mars has thrown at us – just the most recent,” Jandura said. “One thing we’ve found is that when the engineering challenge is hundreds of millions of kilometers away (Mars is currently 215 million kilometers from Earth), it’s worth taking your time and being thorough.”

