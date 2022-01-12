After Abu Dhabi, Masi and Tombazis ‘disappear’ from FIA org chart

Are there changes coming? the website of International Automobile Federation updated in recent days the organizational chart with the main management positions of the new president, Mohammed ben Sulayen, and attention was drawn to the absence of two names: the evidence director of formula 1, Michael Masi, and the technical director of single-seater categories, Nikolas Tombazis. see the document.

Masi’s name has come under fire over the past year, with the situation escalating after the final controversy of Abu Dhabi, with the restart on the last lap that ended with the title of Max Verstappen.

In the previous version of the organizational chart of the FIA, published in October 2021, still under the management of Todt, the names of the two appeared in the single-seater area (single seaters in English). See below:

In the version published this month, the single-seater section appears to be headed by Peter Bayer, the Federation’s General Secretary for Motorsport. According to the FIA ​​website, Bayer is responsible for the institution’s activities in the sports department, facilitating the exchange of information between clubs and implementing the decisions taken by the World Council of Motor Sport.

After admitting that the race director’s actions could tarnish the category’s image, the FIA, still in the final days of management Jean Todt, announced a wide-ranging investigation into the Abu Dhabi events, saying the results would bring about changes to race procedures, preventing a repeat of such a thing.

Elected five days after the Abu Dhabi GP, new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said he supported the investigation, and said he would wait for the results before making decisions on what would need to change, something that included Masi’s future.

Tombazis, on the other hand, was not directly linked to the Abu Dhabi case, being technically responsible for the single-seater categories, while Masi was in charge of sporting matters. But rumors suggest that, in order to abandon an appeal against the GP result, which would take the case to the courts, Mercedes had asked for the departure of both from their positions, despite Toto Wolff have publicly declared that he was not in favor of the Australian’s departure.

Tombazis arrived in F1 in 1992, in the aerodynamics department at Benetton, moving to Ferrari in 1997, where he headed the aerodynamics department. After a brief spell at McLaren, he returned to the Italian team, where he stayed until 2014. In 2018, he was appointed by the FIA ​​as technical director of the single-seater categories.

In his years in office, Tombazis gave the go-ahead for the agreement between the FIA ​​and Ferrari at the beginning of 2020 on the possible illegality of the Italian team’s engine in 2019. He was also responsible for ratifying the changes to the regulations for the last year. involving the floor and the reduction of downforce.

Masi started his career in the sport as a volunteer for the Super Touring teams in Australia, while he was still in the pick. After a few years, he moved to the field of race direction, starting as deputy director at Supercars. In 2018, he arrived in Formula 2 and 3 as deputy race director and, following the sudden death of Charlie Whiting days before the 2019 Australian GP, ​​he hastily took over.

It remains to be seen whether the FIA ​​will make Masi and Tombazis’ departures official and, most importantly: who will be called up to replace them. In the case of Masi, a name that stands out as a possible replacement is Silvia Bellot, who occupies the position of race director for Formula 2 and 3. The rise of the Spaniard would be similar to that of the Australian, as she is already involved with the categories that race. next to F1.

