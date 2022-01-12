After confusion, Techland explains that Dying Light 2’s main campaign will last 20 hours

The previously announced 500 hours serve to fully maximize the game

Last Saturday (08), the Techland announced, via the official Twitter of Dying Light, what Dying Light 2: Stay Human it would take approximately 500 hours to complete. The action seems to have been a strategy for the title developer to highlight the amount of content available in the game, but the shot seems to have backfired.

That’s because the Techland communicated with the players again, this Monday (10), to clarify that the main game story will only take 20 hours to be realised. Despite being specified in the communication made over the weekend that the 500 hours encompassed all content in Dying Light 2, including the main campaign and all extra game content, some fans seem to have been confused and rated the 500 hours as too much to finish a game.

So, how long does the game last?

To explain how the Dying Light 2: Stay Human, a Techland stated the following: “We would like to clarify our recent communication regarding the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different playstyles and preferences to explore the world as they see fit”.

Therefore, the title will therefore take:

20 hours to finish the main story of the game;

to finish the main story of the game; 80 hours to finish the main story and complete the side quests;

to finish the main story and complete the side quests; 500 hours to maximize the game with all side quests, endings, choices, check everything on the map, find all collectibles and try all dialogue options.



Availability

After postponements, Dying Light 2: Stay Human officially debuts on February 4, 2022. Game will be available for box One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

