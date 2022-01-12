After criticism about ‘excessive thinness’, MC Mirella vents, reveals weight loss and explains why

The separation of MC Mirella from Dynho Alves has been around for some time on the web. As previously reported, the singer was uncomfortable with the rapprochement between the dancer and Sthe Matos in “A Fazenda 13”, and it was then that the artist decided to file for a divorce and leave the house. However, this Tuesday (11), the funkeira decided to vent about the consequences of the end on her health.

On Twitter, Mirella hinted that the end of her marriage affected (and a lot!) her mental and even physical health. “I was SO HAPPY last year… seriously… I had left A Fazenda, learned so much, started cycles again, and finally… you know?”, she started. “Seeing everything different still scares me, I feel lost, scared. I’m living with anguish in my chest. It’s not easy!”, confessed.

The brunette also complained about the public’s remarks about her body, as she ended up losing weight over the last few months. “Every time someone comes to say I’m too thin”, she wrote. Later, on social media, the singer again received criticism of her body and countered an internet user.

In the comments of a video published by columnist Sidney Pedroso, the funkeira appeared dancing at an MC Lan show in Orlando, United States. One netizen then commented on her appearance on the record: “Is it over there (Mirella) getting thin”. The MC replied: “So, my love, after all that has happened in the last few months, I’ve gotten really thin, I’ve lost 5 kg and I’m having a hard time gaining weight again”.

troubled divorce

Mirella filed for divorce from Dynho in November, when the dancer was still confined in “The Farm 13”. The MC did not like to see the approximation between her then husband and influencer Sthefane Matos, who starred in suspicious scenes of more intimacy.