After Dedé, Ponte Preta targets ex-Corinthians and ex-Fluminense and São Paulo for the season

Marco Antônio Eberlin, president of the alvinegro club, confirmed his interest in signing strikers Lucca and Wellington Nem

After announcing the hiring of Dede, Mark Antony Eberlin, president of black Bridge, spoke about the negotiations involving the attackers Lucca, formerCorinthians and Wellington Nem, formerFluminense and São Paulo.

The representative reaffirmed, in a press conference held last Monday (10), that he will do everything possible to make the return of Lucca, who had a good time at Macaca in 2017 and became the team’s top scorer in recent years. The 32-year-old is at Fluminense, but ended 2021 on a low in Laranjeiras.

”There is a negotiation, which has not yet ended. This could happen, I’m not sure, but we are trying to bring Lucca in every way. I insist again that we do not take money to bring, paying gloves or intermediaries, even because there are open salaries of employees, it would be absurd for us to do that. There are even players who came, like two from Corinthians, with salaries paid by their home team. But if Lucca confirms, we think about bringing in another midfielder, as long as Ponte can afford the costs,” said Eberlin.

In 2017, Lucca belonged to Corinthians, but played for Macaca on loan. He played 61 matches and scored 24 goals, between Paulistão (in which he was runner-up), Brazil’s Cup, Copa Sudamericana and Brazilian championship with an average of one goal every 2.5 games.

Lucca was the top scorer of the Bridge in the 2017 Brasileirão Fabio Leoni/PontePress

As for Wellington Nem, which has been free on the market since leaving the cruise, where he contested the Serie B 2021, Eberlin confirmed conversations, but was not so confident.

”As for Wellington, Nor is a more lukewarm conversation”, he said.