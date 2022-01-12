after kissing, Breno starts to ignore Cecília

After kissing Breno (Marco Ricca), Cecília (Fernanda Marques) tries to talk to the photographer, but is ignored in Um Lugar ao Sol. Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima) starts not answering calls and ignoring messages of the young woman, who is restless. Breno even gives up taking pictures for Cecília’s campaign. Ilana notices that her husband is acting strangely, but decides not to confront him.

Cecília, then, buys a gift for the couple’s newborn daughter and goes to their house, with the excuse that she went to visit the child. Breno is scared and worried when he sees Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) at his house and asks them to talk somewhere else. He gives Cecília a lift and, when she asks about his feelings, Breno makes it clear that he only feels friendship and affection for her. The photographer, however, talks about Cecília in therapy.

In the color image, the actor Reymond had his image mirrored to present his two characters. The actor appears to the left and right of the image. In the photo on the left he wears a white blouse over a gray t-shirt and on his face he wears glasses and smiles for the camera. In the image on the right he wears a gray suit with a white blouse and presents a more serious face.***character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

The plot of TV Globo’s 9 pm soap opera tells the story of two orphaned twin brothers who meet again as adults and have their lives changed after a tragedy.TV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, Cauã Reymond appears on the left. He wears a white shirt over a gray t-shirt, wears glasses and smiles at the camera.***Cristian-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Christian was raised in an orphanage and lives a simple life. At the beginning of the novel, he dates LaraTV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, Cauã Reymond appears on the right. He wears a gray suit with a white blouse and has a more serious face.***Renato-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Unlike Christian, Renato was adopted by a wealthy family. Spoiled, he is disgusted when he discovers his true originTV Globo/João Cotta

In the color image, the actor Reymond had his image mirrored to present his two characters. The actor appears to the left and right of the image. In the photo on the left he wears a blue blouse with a black print. In the photo on the right he wears a black coat over his gray shirt. One character is looking scared to the otherchristian-and-renato-in-a-place-in-the-sun

Separated in childhood, Christian and Renato’s path crosses in adulthoodReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, the head of actor Cauã Reymond is centered. His eyes are open and his lips are closed. There's blood running down your facecaua-reymond-renato-death-a-place-in-the-sun-globe

However, the reunion does not last long. After being mistaken for Christian, Renato is murdered. At that moment, Christian decides to assume the identity of his brother.Reproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, actress Aline Moraes appears centered. She wears a black off-the-shoulder blouse. Aline's wavy hair has a chocolate tone and falls over her shoulders. She looks serious at the camera.***Barbara-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Barbara is an insecure young woman. Renato’s girlfriend, marries Cristhian after the exchange of identity between them. She becomes a villain after stealing Janine’s work Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

in the color image, actress Indira Nascimento appears centered. She is wearing a red blouse, has jewelry on her fingers and wrist. The actress has her hands crossed as she looks at the top left side of the photo.***Janine-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Humble, Janine is Barbara’s friend and gets a scholarship to fulfill her dream of being a writer, but is deceived by the actress played by Alinne Moraes.Reproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, the actress Andréia Horta appears centered. She wears a salmon dress with pink balls, The actress has her arms crossed, has short, dark hair. She smiles shyly at the camera***Lara-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Lara is Christian’s girlfriend. The relationship comes to an end as she comes to believe the young man is dead. She is Noca’s granddaughterTV Globo/Fabio Rocha

In the color image, actress Marieta Severo is centered. She wears a gray blouse, has white hair, and has her left hand on her left shoulder. She smiles shyly at the camera***Noca-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Noca is Lara’s grandmother and has a past full of secrets. Despite sometimes disagreeing with her granddaughter, the two are very close.Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In the color image, actor Juan Paiva appears centered. He is wearing a green shirt. He has curly hair and smiles shyly at the camera.***Ravi-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Ravi is played by Juan Paiva and is Christian’s best friend.João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

In the color image, actor José de Abreu appears on the left side. He wears a white shirt, vest and black tie. He glares at the right center of the image. Behind him is a window with white curtains.***Santiago-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Father of Barbara, Rebeca and Nicole, Santiago owns the Redentor supermarket chain and gets involved with the young ÉricaReproduction / TV Globo

In the color image, the actress Andréa Beltão appears centered. She wears a mustard blouse with a dark collar and necklace around her neck. One of her hands is close to her chin and she holds a pair of glasses. The actress has short, dark hair and looks intently at the camera.***Rebecca-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

Former successful model overwhelmed by the short term of her career, Rebeca is married to Túlio and stopped Brazil with her masturbation sceneFábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

in the color image***Túlio-character-novel-a-place-in-the-sun

A villain, Túlio does everything he can to take advantage of his father-in-law’s business, Santiago. He is married to Rebeca and has an affair with Ruth.TV Globo/Fabio Rocha

