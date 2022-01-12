after kissing, Breno starts to ignore Cecília

After kissing Breno (Marco Ricca), Cecília (Fernanda Marques) tries to talk to the photographer, but is ignored in Um Lugar ao Sol. Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima) starts not answering calls and ignoring messages of the young woman, who is restless. Breno even gives up taking pictures for Cecília’s campaign. Ilana notices that her husband is acting strangely, but decides not to confront him.

Cecília, then, buys a gift for the couple’s newborn daughter and goes to their house, with the excuse that she went to visit the child. Breno is scared and worried when he sees Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) at his house and asks them to talk somewhere else. He gives Cecília a lift and, when she asks about his feelings, Breno makes it clear that he only feels friendship and affection for her. The photographer, however, talks about Cecília in therapy.