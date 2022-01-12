after kissing, Breno starts to ignore Cecília

After kissing Breno (Marco Ricca), Cecília (Fernanda Marques) tries to talk to the photographer, but is ignored in Um Lugar ao Sol. Ilana’s husband (Mariana Lima) starts not answering calls and ignoring messages of the young woman, who is restless. Breno even gives up taking pictures for Cecília’s campaign. Ilana notices that her husband is acting strangely, but decides not to confront him.
Cecília, then, buys a gift for the couple’s newborn daughter and goes to their house, with the excuse that she went to visit the child. Breno is scared and worried when he sees Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) at his house and asks them to talk somewhere else. He gives Cecília a lift and, when she asks about his feelings, Breno makes it clear that he only feels friendship and affection for her. The photographer, however, talks about Cecília in therapy.
The plot of TV Globo’s 9 pm soap opera tells the story of two orphaned twin brothers who meet again as adults and have their lives changed after a tragedy.TV Globo/João Cotta
Christian was raised in an orphanage and lives a simple life. At the beginning of the novel, he dates LaraTV Globo/João Cotta
Unlike Christian, Renato was adopted by a wealthy family. Spoiled, he is disgusted when he discovers his true originTV Globo/João Cotta
Separated in childhood, Christian and Renato’s path crosses in adulthoodReproduction / TV Globo
However, the reunion does not last long. After being mistaken for Christian, Renato is murdered. At that moment, Christian decides to assume the identity of his brother.Reproduction / TV Globo
Barbara is an insecure young woman. Renato’s girlfriend, marries Cristhian after the exchange of identity between them. She becomes a villain after stealing Janine’s work Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure
Humble, Janine is Barbara’s friend and gets a scholarship to fulfill her dream of being a writer, but is deceived by the actress played by Alinne Moraes.Reproduction / TV Globo
Lara is Christian’s girlfriend. The relationship comes to an end as she comes to believe the young man is dead. She is Noca’s granddaughterTV Globo/Fabio Rocha
Noca is Lara’s grandmother and has a past full of secrets. Despite sometimes disagreeing with her granddaughter, the two are very close.Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure
Ravi is played by Juan Paiva and is Christian’s best friend.João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure
Father of Barbara, Rebeca and Nicole, Santiago owns the Redentor supermarket chain and gets involved with the young ÉricaReproduction / TV Globo
Former successful model overwhelmed by the short term of her career, Rebeca is married to Túlio and stopped Brazil with her masturbation sceneFábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure
A villain, Túlio does everything he can to take advantage of his father-in-law’s business, Santiago. He is married to Rebeca and has an affair with Ruth.TV Globo/Fabio Rocha