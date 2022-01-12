After kissing, Cecília sticks like gum and terrifies Breno · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will be on Breno’s (Marco Ricca) tail after the two kiss in Um Lugar ao Sol. The young woman will pay a visit to Ilana (Mariana Lima) on the pretext of seeing the couple’s newborn daughter and the fifty-year-old terrified by the surprise in the Globo telenovela.

From this Tuesday’s chapter (11), Breno will reprimand Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) for the stolen kiss right after he loses one of the twins in childbirth, but he will still be moved by the girl’s attitude. Distraught, he will give up photographing the advertising campaign in which the young woman is involved and will be harshly criticized by the woman, who does not even dream of the reason.

The character of Fernanda Marques will be disgusted with the withdrawal of the “uncle” and will tell Bela (Bruna Martins) that she needs to confront him to understand his feelings. She will keep calling her crush, but the photographer will refuse the calls.

Ignored, Cecília will then buy a gift for his daughter and pay the couple a visit. Ilana’s husband will be frightened by the presence of Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu) ​​and will ask to talk to the girl elsewhere. He will say that he only feels friendship and affection for the girl.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

