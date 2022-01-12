After Murilo, Palmeiras changes planning for a new reinforcement and intensifies searches for Abel Ferreira’s ‘last order’

With the arrival of a new defender, Palmeiras is currently intensifying the search for a new striker

THE palm trees is currently undergoing a change in planning regarding reinforcements. This Wednesday (12), the club announced the arrival of Murilo for five seasons. Now, with five defenders in the squad, the São Paulo team will only go in search of a new defender in case of a ‘great business opportunity’.

Because of this, the search, for example, for names like Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, and Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff, from Moldova, are treated as ‘paralyzed’ and without the possibility of resuming at the moment, since both would only come to Verdão in case of purchase.

At the moment, coach Abel Ferreira has five defenders in the squad: Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Renan, Murilo and Benjamín Kuscevic. From now on, Palmeiras intensifies the search for a new striker, in addition to Rafael Navarro, coming from Botafogo.

play 0:18 On Tuesday night (11), the club reached a definitive agreement with defender Murilo, 24 years old, who was revealed in the youth categories of Cruzeiro and was at Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, according to an investigation by the ESPN.com.br

Verdão’s ‘ball of the day’ is Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverskusen. Last Tuesday (11th), the ESPN.com.br anticipated that the negotiation with the Argentine forward would not be the simplest due to the athlete’s desire to remain in European football.

However, Palmeiras continues in search of a heavier number 9 until April, when the CONMEBOL Libertadores. Verdão’s contract term does not necessarily have the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in February, as a ‘goal’ for the arrival of new reinforcements.