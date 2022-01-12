After numerous crises, Cinépolis Lagoon ends its activities in Rio de Janeiro

After ten years of operation and several financial crises, the movie theater complex Cinépolis Lagoon, located in Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro, will end its activities definitively. The space will close its doors from this Wednesday (12).

According to the president of Cinepolis Brazil, Luiz Gonzaga Assis de Luca, the decision comes as the result of a succession of problems faced by the unit in question (via The globe). With six rooms in total, the space suffered from the pandemic and was directly affected by other circumstances, such as the end of the contract with the concessionaire that managed the place.

gonzaga He also explained that almost half of the Cinépolis Lagoon’s operating period was marked by local problems. Among them is the interruption of its activities in 2016, due to the Rio Olympics, as well as public security problems in the surrounding area. Another factor that aggravated its crisis was the murder of a cyclist in 2015 in the region, which had an impact on the reduction of the movement of moviegoers.

And with the termination of the contract between Glen Entertainment – ​​which owned the space concession – and the state government (owner of the building where Cinépolis Lagoon was located), the situation became untenable, as Gonzaga commented.

“The truth is that, between one mishap and another, the complex started to lose money, and many people did not even know if the cinema was open”.

However, it should be noted that the closing of the unit does not affect Cinépolis’ work around the country. In all, the company has another 58 complexes that are still operating in Brazil.