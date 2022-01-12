After pricks from Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears cries when talking about her current relationship with her sister and reveals what she would have done behind the scenes; watch

Britney Spears’ guardianship came to an end in November last year, 14 years after it was established, but the matter continues to be talked about in the blonde’s fandom and on social media. This Wednesday (12), the sister of the pop diva, Jamie Lynn Spears, spoke about the matter for the first time, in an interview with the morning “Good Morning America”, on ABC.

On the show, the artist talked about her new memoir “Things I Should Have Said” (Things I Should Have Said, in Portuguese) and was asked how she felt when the arrangement was dissolved once and for all. “I was happy. First, I don’t understand – when [a tutela] was put into practice, I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby”, recalled the blonde. “So I didn’t understand what was going on, nor was I focused on it. I was focused on the fact that I was 17 and about to have a baby. I understood as little about it then as I understand now.” justified Jamie.

The protagonist of “Zoey 101” added that she would have done everything in her power so that her sister could get rid of her abusive guardianship. “I have always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said. “So when she needed help, I came up with ways to do that, I did everything I could to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end this guardianship and end it all for our family. If it’s going to cause so much discord, why continue?” scored.

The blonde turned away when presenters questioned whether or not she agreed with the arrangement made by the lawyers, which left control of Britney’s life in the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, for years. “It wasn’t about agreeing with the guardianship, everyone has a voice and must be heard”, continued Jamie Lynn. “So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I would, I’d mark that. I even spoke to her legal team. Her legal team, the previous legal team, and it didn’t end well in my favor. So I took the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without [a ajuda dela], Do you know? She has to go through the door.” evaluated.

In July 2021, the youngest of the Spears received Britney’s unfollow on Instagram, after several pinpricks from the diva. Last year, the singer even attacked the youngest directly in a publication on her profile. “I don’t like my sister (Jamie) appeared at an awards show and performed a remix of MY SONGS!!!!! My so-called ‘support system’ hurt me deeply!!!!” wrote Brit, referring to a medley of her songs that her sister performed at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“Honestly, it was a little confusing for me, and I actually talked to her about it. I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things she has done.” justified the actress. “I clarified the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me so I actually don’t know why it bothers her,” declared. About his current relationship with the voice of “Toxic”, Jamie said, through tears: “That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister. I’ve always loved her and supported her and done what’s right for her, and she knows it. So I don’t know why we’re in this situation now.”

