After scoring the two goals of São Paulo’s comeback in Copinha, Caio celebrates: ”Looking since the beginning”

São Paulo’s victory over São Caetano in the last round of the Copa São Paulo group stage owes a lot to striker Caio, who scored two goals from São Paulo on Tuesday night. In an interview with sportv on the way out of the field, the player was grateful.

”I have to thank God a lot for this moment. Since the beginning of the competition I had been looking for this goal, and thank God it came today. The equalizing goal and the turning goal. Just thank God, what an incredible moment,” he said.

Coach Alex took Caio off the bench with his team behind the score, in the 23rd minute of the second half. Five minutes later, in the 28th minute, the player cleared the back and hit beautifully to equalize. At 29, he had one more chance and didn’t forgive, scoring the turning point.

With the performance, Caio asks for passage to establish himself as São Paulo’s holder in Copinha. With the victory, the team secured the first position of group 21 and now focuses on São Bernardo, opponent of the next phase of the competition.

