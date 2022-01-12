After signing a binding offer with Botafogo, John Textor acquires 80% of another football club

American businessman, according to the Belgian press, acquired 80% of the club

After signing the binding offer, which brings you closer to buying 90% of the Football Society (SAF) of the Botafogo, the entrepreneur John Textor acquired a new football club.

The American reached an agreement with Thierry Dailly, president of RWD Molenbeek, to become a shareholder in the Belgian team.

According to the Belgian press, Textor acquired 80% of the club. But, in a statement from the club, the current president and, now, co-shareholder will continue to coordinate the day-to-day management.

Currently, RWD Molenbeek occupies the third place in the Belgian second division. Only the first place moves up to the first division.

Curiosity is in the Belgian club’s crest. Like Botafogo, the team’s emblem is black and white and has a lone star.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Mr Textor, who has a great passion for football, developing young talent and RWDM’s grassroots,” said President Thierry Dailly.

Breaking News: RWDM has found an arrangement with investor John Textor (USA)! #RWDM pic.twitter.com/fANZV03qmd — RWDM (@RWDMolenbeek) January 12, 2022

“Thanks to this investment, RWDM will be able to continue to professionalize and be able to realize its future ambitions. The arrival of John Textor to the club’s share capital will help to develop the team, the club’s infrastructure and the youth categories”, says the statement issued. by the Belgian club.