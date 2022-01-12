After three denials, Atlético-MG arranges meetings with Antonio Mohamed and Luis Castro

The board of Atlético-MG will meet, until the evening of this Wednesday (12), with two coaches: Argentine Antonio Mohamed and Portuguese Luis Castro. Both positively signaled the talks, which cheered up the summit. There is a desire to resolve the situation until next Friday (14), as the presentation of the cast is scheduled for January 17.

The virtual conversations will be conducted by President Sérgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano, as determined by the GOAL. The duo participated in the meeting that defined the two names this Tuesday (11). They met with three of the club’s patrons — Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador and Ricardo Guimarães — in order to discuss alternatives in the ball market.

The board sought references from the two coaches before defining them as priorities. Antonio Mohamed received praise for the work done in Monterrey, Mexico, a team he coached between 2019 and 2020. The Argentine, who carries the nickname El Turco, is also remembered for his good work at Tijuana, in the same country, between 2011 and 2013. In both, he won national titles. With no club, he is seen as an easier target at this point.

Luis Castro was also endorsed in consultations made by Galo’s board of influential people in the ball market. His works done in Portugal, especially in Vitória de Guimarães, were highlighted in the conversations. He was also Ukrainian champion with Shakhtar Donetsk. Today, he defends Al-Duhail, from Qatar, a team that Dudu played on loan. The fact that he is employed should not be a problem, as he dreams of working in Brazilian football.

Before defining Antonio Mohamed and Luis Castro as their names, Atlético-MG’s board tried to hire three other coaches: Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Berizzo were sought after.

Free since leaving Benfica, Jesus asked for more time to think about the future and chose not to close with Galo at this time. The coach receives around R$ 1.7 million a month until May because of his old contract at Estádio da Luz.

Carlos Carvalhal even gave a positive sign to defend Atlético-MG this season. However, he backed off the decision after a conversation with his aides. A member of his technical team did not want to move to Brazil for personal reasons. Carvalhal decided to stay at Braga, a club with which he has a contract until May.

Eduardo Berizzo, free on the ball market since leaving the Paraguayan national team, preferred not to hit Galo at this time. The club withdrew from the negotiation even before receiving a definitive answer from the Argentine.

The information about Atlético-MG’s interest in the two coaches was initially released by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by GOAL with two different sources.