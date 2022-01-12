Against Bolsonaro, Andréa Beltrão and Marieta Severo declare their vote for Lula in 2022

the actresses Andrea Beltrão, 58 years old, and Marieta Severo, 75, who are celebrating 15 years of Teatro Poeira, of which they are partners and live with difficulties with the project to dismantle national culture, promoted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), gave an interview to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and revealed that they will vote for squid (EN) in the 2022 elections, which takes place in October.

“The word ‘democracy’ has never been talked about so much, why? Because she’s being threatened every single day. We have to remember every day what democracy is, seeing institutions crumbling from within. This year is the year to yell, scream, try to convince, try to see who these 20% of the population are. What is your soul to support this? I’m afraid,” said Marieta.

On Saturday, the veteran also reports that the theatrical sector was one of the most affected by Petrobras’ sponsorship cuts, starting in 2019. sense. It’s malicious. They managed to stick this peck on us. Their mamata continued. It is only unraveled because they protect themselves”.

“We made all the Poeira with our money. But we have no problem with the Rouanet Law, we are only in favor. All countries in the world have cultural incentives, which earn millions and employ millions. This Secretary of Culture that is there doesn’t understand anything”.

Andréa Beltrão ended with a reflection: “Witzel, Crivella, Cláudio Castro, are so harmful and insignificant at the same time. Now, I no longer have this question of ‘if you’re religious, you’re straight’. There comes a time when a total absence of the State in relation to the rights of the inhabitants of the city opens a space that needs to be occupied.”

