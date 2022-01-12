AgroGalaxy sees room for another acquisition in 2022; completes purchase of Agrocat By Reuters



© Reuters. Application of inputs in soybean farming 01/10/2022 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino



By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Agrogalaxy (SA:), one of the largest retail platforms for agricultural inputs and services for agribusiness, announced on Monday the completion of the purchase of 80% of the share capital of Agrocat and sees room for more an acquisition this year, a company executive told Reuters.

Before Agrocat Distribuidora de Insumos, a business worth more than 180 million reais, AgroGalaxy most recently bought Ferrari Zagatto, from Paraná, and Boa Vista.

“It’s a relevant acquisition. I don’t see us making three acquisitions again this year, but maybe one more”, said the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of AgroGalaxy, Maurício Puliti.

With the new acquisition, AgroGalaxy now has 144 stores in total, of which 11 are Agrocat’s, three of which are located in Rondônia and eight in Mato Grosso. In 2021, AgroGalaxy ended the year with 133 stores in the country.

Agrocat covers more than 90 municipalities, totaling an area of ​​almost 4 million hectares and working in the crops of , , sunflower and beans, among others. Invoicing in the last 12 months ended in June 2021 totaled 835 million reais, of which 518 million reais in inputs and 317 million reais in grains, informed AgroGalaxy.

Without detailing values, Puliti said that the company’s objective is to continue growing organically twice as much as the market.

“For this year we are seeing a challenging scenario from the point of view of supply, but with a good net result. What is above in terms of input prices, more than compensates for what goes in volume”, said the executive, citing firm demand.

According to him, a strategy that has been adopted by the company to guarantee the supply of agrochemicals is to work very closely with suppliers.

“Last year, some products were missing, such as glyphosate (herbicide). But while the market saw a lack of about 20% of glyphosate, for us there was a lack of 4%, due to our close contact with suppliers”, he said, emphasizing that this commitment to delivery helps producers to buy from the company again this year.

The restriction in the supply of inputs occurs, in general, due to the difficulty of raw materials in the global market and the scenario was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected logistics around the world.