Ajax agrees to sell David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk for 15 million euros | international football

Ajax has agreed to sell 24-year-old forward David Neres to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk. The transfer will be concluded for 15 million euros (R$ 95.1 million, at the current price), plus bonuses and variables. São Paulo is entitled to 3% of the amount due to the solidarity mechanism and must pocket around BRL 2.85 million.

The information was released by the journalist specializing in the football market, Fabrizio Romano, and the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and confirmed by the ge. Neres leaves Dutch football after five and a half years and will sign a contract with Shakhtar until June 2026.

1 of 1 David Neres will leave Ajax after five and a half years and join Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images David Neres will leave Ajax after five and a half years and join Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When he sold the player to Ajax, in 2016, São Paulo got 20% of Neres’ economic rights, but sold this slice in the negotiation of Antony to the Dutch team, in 2020. The 3% to which Tricolor is still entitled correspond to the period in which the striker played in the Brazilian team, until he was 19 years old.

According to the Dutch press, the sale of David Neres makes room for Ajax to sign Tottenham winger Bergwijn, for a price similar to the amount he will receive from Shakhtar.

David Neres scored 47 goals in 180 games for Ajax. He won the Dutch Championship and the Dutch Cup twice. He was one of the highlights of the campaign that led the team to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 and subsequently won the Copa América with Brazil that year.

However, the Brazilian has lost ground in Ajax’s starting lineup since Antony’s arrival. In 2020/21, Neres was in 39 matches, of which 21 as a starter. In the current season, he has played since the beginning just six times in the 22 games he has been on the field.

The ex-São Paulo had a contract with Ajax until 2023 and, if it was not negotiated, the Dutch team could miss the opportunity to earn something with the player.