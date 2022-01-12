Ajax agrees to sell David Neres to Shakhtar; see how much São Paulo will receive

Ajax agreed to sell David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, for 15 million euros (R$ 95.1 million) plus bonuses linked to the player’s performance. São Paulo, as the training club, will be entitled to 3% of this amount, more precisely R$ 2.85 million.

São Paulo sold David Neres to Ajax in 2017. At the time, the striker revealed in Cotia had played only eight matches for the professional and had 80% of his economic rights negotiated for 12 million euros, something around R$41 million.

Tricolor remained with 20% of the economic rights of David Neres, but sold them when trading Antony also with Ajax. At the time, the Dutch club paid 7 million euros (then R$ 32 million) for the slice that São Paulo was still entitled to.

Over time, the sale of 20% of the economic rights of David Neres to Ajax proved to be a great deal for São Paulo, as the Dutch club decided to transfer the striker permanently to Shakhtar Donetsk for 15 million euros.

As it is the club that formed David Neres, Tricolor will still receive a considerable amount with the transfer of the athlete to Ukrainian football. For a club that is going through a serious financial crisis, like São Paulo, R$ 2.85 million will be more than welcome.

