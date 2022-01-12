Ajax sells ex-São Paulo for R$95 million and guarantees ‘unexpected’ money to Morumbi’s team; see value

After five years in Holland, striker revealed by the Morumbi team will play in another league from now on

David Neres will even leave the ajax. The Dutch club agreed this Tuesday (11) the sale of the striker revealed by São Paulo to the Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. All that’s left is the official announcement of the teams, which should happen in the next few hours.

by Neres, Shakhtar agreed to pay 15 million euros, equivalent to R$95 million at the current quote. Of that amount, 3%, which means R$ 2.8 million, will go to São Paulo, through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which favors the buying club.

The amount is exactly the same as what Ajax himself paid to sign David Neres, in 2017, when the player was still a promise for São Paulo. The difference is that, at the time, 15 million euros were equivalent to just over R$50 million.

Ajax even paid another 7 million euros (R$ 32 million) to São Paulo in 2020, for the remaining 20% ​​of the player. So, in total, he paid 22 million euros for the striker.

It was Neres’ five years in the Amsterdam team, in which he scored 47 goals in 180 matches. With him, Ajax won the Dutch League twice and a Dutch Cup, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

The striker lost space among the holders mainly after the arrival of Antony, another ex-São Paulo, who quickly adapted and became one of the highlights of the Dutch team.