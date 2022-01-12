Alok discloses excerpt from feat with Juliette Freire; listen up

Alok, 30, came out this afternoon to release a snippet of the song “Un Ratito”. The song will be released on January 14th and features special guest appearances by singer Juliette Freire, champion of “BBB 21” (Rede Globo), and three international artists: Luis Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavárez.

Through his Twitter, the DJ informed that the pre-save of the new work is available and called on the fans to help him beat ‘record of hits’.

“The pre-save of “Un Ratito”, my new song with Juliette, Luis Fonsi, Lunay and Lenny Tavárez is now available! Let’s break the hit record”, wrote Alok.

The champion of “Big Brother Brasil 21” also shared the video of the feat with her fans on Twitter. “An excerpt from ‘Un Ratito’ for you,” she wrote.

“Amazing person”

Last month, Alok gave an interview to the podcast “Podpah” and said that he decided to invite Juliette Freire to participate in the song “Un Ratito” after being delighted with the release of his album.

“It’s a song I was doing with three gringos, an international song. Then, I saw Juliette releasing her album, which I thought was really cool and it’s a thing that’s very true of her, she’s back to her roots. I thought: ‘I think now it would be really cool if Juliette did a gringo, pop work that would break down barriers”, he declared.

The DJ also confessed that he followed Juliette Freire’s trajectory on “BBB 21” and revealed that he was delighted with the singer’s humility.

I like her very much. I followed her through the BBB and met her in person this weekend and she is an amazing person, very humble. It’s a person you say ‘is real’. We made this song, she recorded it, it was very timely. She’s in the midst of several lions and she did it really well and this song should come out in January.