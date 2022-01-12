Amil says that transfer of contracts will not affect consumers

After notification of Procon-SP, the health plan operator Amil said that the transfer of its contracts to APS Personalized Health Care will not cause harm to the consumer.

More than 300 thousand Amil contracts will be transferred to the operator APS

reproduction

As of this month, more than 300,000 users of individual and family health plans from Amil in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná will be served by the APS. Consumers have complained that, before the transfer, the assistance network was reduced, with the disqualification of clinics and laboratories.

In view of this, Procon-SP notified the companies so that they could clarify: what measures were adopted for the integral maintenance of the service and the values ​​of the plans (contracts); and whether a minimum period has been stipulated for the occurrence of reduction, resizing, disqualification of service providers.

“It’s the same contract, with the same obligations and Amil maintains its joint liability in relation to consumers. Any change in the service or contractual conditions can only be made with the express agreement of the insured, under penalty of nullity”, guides Fernando Capez, service director of Procon-SP.

The consumer protection agency will monitor and analyze the situation of the beneficiaries in the coming months. With information from the Procon-SP press office.