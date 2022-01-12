Anvisa should approve in the coming days rules that allow self-testing for Covid | coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is in an accelerated process to create new rules and approve the Covid self-test in Brazil. Sources involved in this regulation informed Globonews that the writing of the rules is already being done by the technical team and should soon be approved.

This type of test is done at home by the patient. Faced with the explosion of cases of the Ômicron variant, the agency understood that the current resolution, which prohibits this type of testing for covid, has to be revised based on policies formulated by the Ministry of Health.

GloboNews learned from technicians that negotiations to approve the self-test in Brazil began in December 2021, in a meeting with the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz.

Specialist Natalia Pasternak on Covid self-test: ‘It’s important at the moment when we have the Ômicron circulating’

This January, with the rapid advance of infections by the new variant, the agency accelerated this process. According to sources, “the approval will be quick and we are already working on the writing of the new rules”.

The regulation will be formalized from a request that the Ministry of Health will make for Anvisa to approve the self-test.

The rules are necessary, according to technicians heard by GloboNews, to guarantee safety, quality and effectiveness of the product for the population. The notification of cases in the public health systems will also be regulated, to avoid underreporting and for the purpose of controlling the pandemic .

The current norm prohibits the use of self-test for infectious diseases of compulsory notification with the exception of this possibility according to public policies initiated by the Ministry of Health. Therefore, the rule is being revised, since the ministry promises to send these public policies related to self-test for Anvisa this week.

Technicians involved in this decision say that “self-testing is a simpler approach made by the layman but does not dispense with the necessary care” and therefore all work together to create new safe rules.