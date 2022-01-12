‘Aras will be the first summoned’, says Randolfe after asking for the installation of a new Covid CPI

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), which filed this Tuesday 11th a request for the installation of a new CPI of Covid, said that the first summoned by the commission would be the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

The new CPI would focus on the actions and omissions of the government of Jair Bolsonaro practiced from November 2021 – that is, after the closure of the original commission.

Another focus of the work would be the performance of the bodies responsible for proceeding with the conclusions of the report approved by the Covid CPI at the end of October, such as the PGR.

“Aras will be the first summoned to explain what measures he has taken”, wrote Randolfe on social media.

To install the CPI, however, 27 signatures from senators and a favorable decision by the president of the Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) are required.

“The new frontier of the absurd has been the president’s boycott of children’s vaccinations, affronting the rights enshrined in the Constitution and the Statute of Children and Adolescents. On January 6, 2022, the President of the Republic, in his endless campaign of disinformation of the Brazilian population and the propagation of fake news, again attacked Anvisa and childhood vaccination against Covid-19, in an interview widely reported by the media”, says an excerpt from the application.

Randolfe also argued that the data blackout by the Ministry of Health, which began on December 9 and persists, makes it impossible to measure the real dimension of the pandemic in Brazil, at a time marked by the surge in cases of the Ômicron variant.

The parliamentarian also justifies in the document that the first CPI of Covid, which lasted from April to October of last year, was “fundamental to pressure the Brazilian government to buy and advance the offer of vaccines to the population”.

It is up to the PGR to file a complaint against people with jurisdictional prerogatives mentioned in the report, such as President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers of State. In October, the Attorney General’s Office ordered the opening of a preliminary process to investigate the crimes attributed to the former captain and 12 other politicians. According to the top of the commission, however, the attitude is not enough.